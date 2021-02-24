These Recyclable N95 Masks Just Met the U.S.’s Highest Possible Safety Standard

The United States Food and Drug Administration has long advocated for N95 masks as the most effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19, but limited supplies have required Americans to reserve the face coverings for frontline workers. Now, the ultra-protective mask model is available to everyday consumers through online retailer Vida.
Vida was originally founded as a globally minded line of apparel, accessories, and homewares, but pivoted to mask-making earlier in the pandemic. Today, the website offers an extensive range, from the reusable Performance Sports Mask to multipacks of FDA-authorized KN95s. The latest addition is a three-layer N95 mask that's so effective, it's received the approval of multiple government agencies.
Not only is the Vida N95 FDA-cleared, but it met an even higher safety standard when it was certified for emergency use by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, the organization responsible for researching and preventing injuries and illness in the workplace. To be approved by NIOSH, an N95 respirator must filter at least 95 percent of non-oil particles.
Buy It! Vida NIOSH Certified N95 Mask, Pack of 10, $48; shopvida.com
The single-use Vida N95 masks have three layers of non-woven polypropylene, a breathable synthetic fabric known for its moisture-wicking, particle-filtering capabilities. An adjustable aluminum nosepiece ensures a secure fit, while two elasticated head straps will accommodate almost any head size. With every order, you'll also receive a prepaid shipping label allowing you to send used masks back to Vida. The brand will decontaminate and separate their materials, which are then recycled into industrial products like shipping pallets.
If you want to purchase N95s, it's crucial that you do so through a reliable retailer. Non-certified counterfeit versions have recently taken over the internet, which makes Vida's masks even more covetable. Plus, their bright blue color is actually fairly stylish, so it won't take away from your favorite outfit.
Vida recommends wearing each of its NIOSH Certified N95 Masks for no more than eight hours. You can shop a 10-pack for $48, a 20-pack for $90, and even a bundle of 250 for $1,000.
