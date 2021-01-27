You Only Have a Few Hours to Get Up to 40% Off This Cozy Wearable Blanket

Pages of perfect reviews reveal why the wearable blanket has become such a hit among Amazon shoppers who've already made the purchase. "It's like wearing a big hug after a long day," one reviewer said. "And after 2020, couldn't we all use a big hug? Also, the cuffs give this wearable blanket some structure so you can actually roll up your sleeves when you're not laying around like a totally cloud engulfed couch potato. Plus, this leopard pattern is EVERYTHING, although I have my eye on the gray color too! Too cute! Perfect gift for the chilly-willies amongst us."