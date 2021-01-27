You Only Have a Few Hours to Get Up to 40% Off This Cozy Wearable Blanket

With more time being spent at home, loungewear has become more important than ever. From comfy matching sweatsuits to fuzzy slippers, there’s been a style shift towards comfort — and we’re not complaining.
If you already have those staples locked down and are ready to take your lounge game up a notch, why not go for a blanket you can actually wear around the house? Thanks to the Venustas Wearable Blanket Hoodie, you can comfortably do just that.
Through the end of the day, you can snag the best-selling style in Amazon's category of Wearable Blankets (because of course that's a category!) while it's discounted in a flash sale. From leopard print to solids, the sale includes markdowns across 16 colors, so there's something for everyone's personal style.
If you tend to run on the colder side, you can even score a deal on five colors of the wearable blanket designed with heating. The heated style comes with thin built-in heating panels placed to keep your body's core temperature toasty with a simple press of a button — we just can't make any promises that you'll ever want to take it off.
Pages of perfect reviews reveal why the wearable blanket has become such a hit among Amazon shoppers who've already made the purchase. "It's like wearing a big hug after a long day," one reviewer said. "And after 2020, couldn't we all use a big hug? Also, the cuffs give this wearable blanket some structure so you can actually roll up your sleeves when you're not laying around like a totally cloud engulfed couch potato. Plus, this leopard pattern is EVERYTHING, although I have my eye on the gray color too! Too cute! Perfect gift for the chilly-willies amongst us."
There’s never been a better time to give your loungewear an upgrade. Head to Amazon today to get the shopper-approved wearable blanket while it’s on sale.
Buy It! Venustas Wearable Blanket Hoodie in Gray, $31.99 (orig. $44.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Venustas Wearable Blanket Hoodie in Leopard, $31.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Venustas Wearable Blanket Hoodie in Cow, $31.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com