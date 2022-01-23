These Celebrity-Loved Roses Are Preserved to Last for Up to a Year — and They're Available at Nordstrom for Valentine's Day
Roses are the iconic, classic Valentine's Day gift that represents romance, yet is prone to wilting within weeks (if not days). But what if they don't have to?
Enter Venus Et Fleur, the Hollywood-loved flower brand that makes so-called Eternity Roses that are real flowers preserved to last up to a year. Created by Seema Bansal and Sunny Chadha, Venus Et Fleur's roses not only become the perfect metaphor of a gift for long-lasting love, but also smell and look as stunning as the roses themselves.
Celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, La La Anthony, and Heidi Klum have all shown their approval for the brand's gorgeous flower boxes, with Kardashian having received a huge Venus Et Fleur arrangement to celebrate daughter Chicago's birth, and Jenner and Hadid both having received the brand's roses for previous birthday celebrations. The flowers are even available at Nordstrom starting at $44, and yes, they're deliverable by Valentine's Day if you order soon.
Buy It! Venus Et Fleur Classic Le Mini Round Eternity Roses, $44; nordstrom.com
Each box comes with roses grown in Ecuador, and the brand preserves the flowers by dipping them into a proprietary preservative solution and color dye — the latter accounts for the unique colors you can find for the roses, from a bright blue to silver. The roses are carefully selected to be uniform in size and shape, so each box is filled to the brim to look like the lushest bouquet you can imagine. The flower boxes even smell like the freshest cuts of roses, so good that the brand launched room sprays last April to capture the scent.
You'll still have to give the roses a bit of love for them to last through the year: Venus Et Fleur cautions against watering the flowers, exposing the flowers to direct sunlight, and removing the flowers from their boxes. As they are real roses, you'll want to avoid putting anything onto the flowers so they won't be crushed or damaged, and remember to lightly dust the arrangements to keep them clean and fresh.
We can't think of a better floral gift that your special someone will cherish this Valentine's Day. Shop the celebrity-loved Eternity Roses by Venus Et Fleur at Nordstrom here for a memorable, long-lasting gift, and order early so they'll receive it by the big romantic day.
