These Celebrity-Loved Roses Are Preserved to Last for Up to a Year — and They're Available at Nordstrom for Valentine's Day

Each box comes with roses grown in Ecuador, and the brand preserves the flowers by dipping them into a proprietary preservative solution and color dye — the latter accounts for the unique colors you can find for the roses, from a bright blue to silver. The roses are carefully selected to be uniform in size and shape, so each box is filled to the brim to look like the lushest bouquet you can imagine. The flower boxes even smell like the freshest cuts of roses, so good that the brand launched room sprays last April to capture the scent.