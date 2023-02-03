Editors' Picks: Valentine's Day Gift Guide

These are the gifts PEOPLE editors have heart eyes for — whether they're hoping to get them or to give them to the people (and pets) they love!

By People Staff
Published on February 3, 2023 02:26 PM
01 of 08

Sockerbit Candy Assortment

sockerbit candy

Alex Apatoff, Executive Editor: The heart-shaped box of candy is an iconic Valentine's gift for a reason, but it was getting a little stale (literally and figuratively — I'm pretty sure those boxes at Walgreen's are the same ones from last year). This adorable L.A.-based candy shop has put together a version of the classic with a variety of different mixes that will make anyone fall heart-over-heels.

Buy It! Sockerbit Valentine's Day assorted candy tin, $24; sockerbit.com

02 of 08

Baublebar Tennis Necklace

baublebar

Alex Apatoff, Executive Editor: Right now this very classic style is also very trendy, and since it's not in the budget for me to open a velvet box with diamonds inside on Valentine's Day this year, I'll happily accept this sparkly 18K gold-and-cubic zirconia lookalike from everyone's favorite cute and affordable jewelry site.

Buy It! Baublebar tennis necklace, $129; baublebar.com

03 of 08

GSTQ Suit

GSTQ red blazer + pants

Michelle Lee, Style + Beauty Editorial Assistant: There's nothing quite like a red power suit that makes a style statement on V-Day. This NYC-made GSTQ set is the ultimate way to kick the love into gear, whether you're parading around the town with your friends (in this case, hint: the blazer's inner straps transform the piece into a backpack) or wanting to gift a loved one with a couple of new closet essentials.

Buy It! Luxe Suit Blazer ($398) and Full Flare Trouser ($248); gstq.com

04 of 08

Farmgirl Flowers Bouquet

farmgirl flowers

Alex Apatoff, Executive Editor: I recommend this floral delivery company for pretty much every holiday, and I don't mind sounding like a broken record because they nail it every time. The arrangements always arrive to raves, and you get surprisingly robust, luxe-looking flowers for a very reasonable price.

Buy It! Love Spelled bouquet, $79; farmgirlflowers.com

05 of 08

Melt by Melissa Affirmations Card Deck

Melt by Melissa card deck

Michelle Lee, Style & Beauty Editorial Assistant: I recently got the amazing chance to participate in a soul caring ritual with wellness and skincare brand Melt by Melissa. There, its founder Melissa Pruett, gave us her Manifest card deck, filled with notes of positive affirmations and manifestation techniques. Since then, it's become one of the ways I lean into self-love. It's the perfect little pick-me-up for yourself or a friend!

Buy It! The Melt Manifest Deck, $24; meltbymelissa.com

06 of 08

Oddbird Co. Robe

oddbird-Filiz-Handwoven-Robe

Alex Apatoff, Executive Editor: If you want to give a gift that feels like a hug and respects their impeccable taste, ditch the cliché pink terry robes for something a little more sophisticated, like these lightweight but warm Turkish cotton robes from Oddbird Co. And to make it even more personal, the company offers custom alterations and lifetime repairs on their products, meaning he or she truly will live in this.

Buy It! Oddbird Co. Filiz robe, $179; oddbirdco.com

07 of 08

Minted Valentines

minted

Alex Apatoff, Executive Editor: We can't send the kids to school with candy on Valentine's Day anymore, but Minted's funny and beautifully-drawn designs are plenty sweet. I've sent them in the past few years and have gotten positive feedback from parents and teachers alike.

Buy It! Minted classroom valentines, prices vary; minted.com

08 of 08

DavidsTea Heart-Shaped Mugs

davidstea

Alex Apatoff, Executive Editor: Add a little romance to your nightly tea ritual with these too-cute glass mugs that sport pink handles and a heart-shaped interior as seen from above. Package them up with a favorite tea and you're sure to get the warm feelings flowing. (Tea joke.)

Buy It! DavidsTea heart-shaped mugs, $12 for 2 on sale; davidstea.com

