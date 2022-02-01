Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2022: Editors' Picks
Looking for the perfect present? We've got lots to choose from, at every price point
Leeada Necklace
She's your moon and stars? Let her know with this delicate (and well-priced!) cosmic pendant.
Buy It! Leeada "Mara" necklace, $115; leeadajewelry.com
Lake Nightshirt
If you're looking to lounge on Valentine's Day in something that has a little more coverage than fancy lingerie (but also a little more visual appeal than your old sweats), this leg-baring poplin nightshirt from a brand Jennifer Garner loves should do the trick.
Buy It! Lake Pajamas poplin nightshirt, $94; lakepajamas.com
People of Color Nailpolish
Rock a pop of pink that's perfect for any season — and any person! — with this shade from a Black-owned line designed with all skin tones in mind.
Buy It! People of Color "Blooming to Bae" polish, $15; tricoci.com
Naked Cashmere Beanie
The coziest way to get naked? Naked Cashmere, the affordably luxe and oh-so-soft brand that makes this too-cute heart-festooned beanie.
Buy It! Naked Cashmere "Love" beanie, $95; nakedcashmere.com
Argaux Wine Tasting Kit
If date nights in front of Netflix have gotten a little stale over the past couple years, why not order a gift that mixes cocktail hour with a fun activity? Argaux sends a blind wine tasting kit with wrapped bottles and everything you need to test your palate.
Buy It! Argaux blind wine tasting kit, starting at $65; argaux.com
Fly by Jing Chili Pepper Oil
Keep things spicy on Valentine's Day with this highly delicious condiment from foodie-fave brand Fly by Jing that will absolutely bring the heat.
Buy It! Fly by Jing Chili Pepper Oil, $18; flybyjing.com
Stone and Strand Pearl Initial Necklace
A cool update to the classic initial necklace, this pearl adorned style will be sure to put a smile on any girl on your list.
Buy It! Stone and Strand Pearly Initial Necklace, $230; stoneandstrand.com
Rails Satin Pajama Set
Slip into this adorable luxe striped satin set perfect for Valentine's Day.
Buy It! Rails "Alba" Striped Satin Set, $288; railscmothing.com
Manor Sangria Classic Blend
Spice up your Valentine's date night with the perfect sangria blend. (It makes a great Galentine's gift as well!)
Buy It! Manor Sangria, $12.99; winebazaar.com
ILIA Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm
This is the perfect buttery balm if you love a red lip and prefer a hydrating formula with buildable color. Pucker up with ILIA's clean, tinted lip balm in the color Heartbeats to complete your V-Day look.
Buy It! ILIA Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm, $28; iliabeauty.com
Beyond Yoga Leggings
These leggings will make you love your workouts a little more!
Buy It! Mixed Hearts SoftMark High Waisted Midi Legging, $99; beyondyoga.com
Xiao Chi Jie Soup Dumplings
Dim sum lovers can now make xiao long bao—a type of Chinese soup dumpling—at home any time they want! Seattle-based restaurant Xiao Chi Jie is offering frozen versions of their popular meat-filled dumplings, which, when steamed, plump up with a savory, soupy broth inside. Choose from flavor-packed pork, chicken, or shrimp-and-pork fillings—or the limited-edition crab-and-pork, which celebrates Lunar New Year and the "Year of the Tiger."
Buy It! XCJ Soup Dumplings; $39.95 for 50 frozen dumplings; thexcj.com
Soma Ayurvedic Skin Care
Show your skin some love with these lush, plant-based face serums and creams rooted in Ayurvedic principles. Made with ingredients harvested in the forests of India, the highly-potent, unisex products—which include an anti-aging face cream, under eye gel, vitamin C serum and (our favorite!) jasmine-scented body oil—use herbs and other natural ingredients to treat and nourish the skin.
Buy It! Soma Ayurvedic Skin Care Collection; $68 and up; somayurvedic.com
Milk Makeup's Bionic Blush
Look perfectly sun-kissed on your date while your skin benefits from Milk's hydrating formula, which is infused with hyaluronic acid, mushroom extracts and vegan collagen. You can achieve the perfect flush of color from the tiniest drop that'll blend beautifully on your skin.
Buy It! Bionic Blush, $20; milkmakeup.com
Le Creuset's Heart Cocotte
Gift the home cook in your life the iconic Heart Cocotte and they will love you forever. Nothing is more stunning than heart-shaped stoneware that's the perfect size for sharing yummy desserts.
Buy It! Le Creuset Heart Cocotte, $200; Nordstrom.com
Diptyque Candle
Splurge on the fresh scent of roses to set the mood. Light this limited-edition candle and it'll feel like you're walking into a room filled with roses in full bloom.
Buy It! Diptyque Roses Scented Candle, $76; Nordstrom.com
Aglaonema Wishes from The Sill
Add a pop of pink to brighten up your loved one's windowsill. Plus, the Aglaonema is said to bring luck, fortune and positivity to those who grow it.
Buy It! The Sill's Aglaonema Wishes, $57; thesill.com
Stuart Weitzman TIA Sandals
Everyone needs a pair of sexy sandals (that are actually comfortable) in their closet. These beautiful red ones from Stuart Weitzman are too pretty to pass up.
Buy It! Stuart Weitzman TIA 75 Sandal, $395; stuartweitzman.com
Veronique Gabai Fragrances
Narrowing down the perfect scent is a lot easier when you have six to choose from. Discover your perfect match or spritz a few together to create your own combination with these unbelievable scents from Veronique Gabai.
Buy It! The Fragrance Discovery Set - For Her, $39; veroniquegabai.com
Kevin Murphy's SHIMMER.SHINE
Add gorgeous shimmer to your hair before you step out with this treatment spray that's packed with Australian fruit extracts and Vitamins C and E. It's great for all hair types and smells amazing.
Buy It! Kevin Murphy SHIMMER.SHINE, $30.50; milkandhoney.com