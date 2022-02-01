Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2022: Editors' Picks

Looking for the perfect present? We've got lots to choose from, at every price point

By People Staff February 01, 2022 09:15 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Leeada Necklace

She's your moon and stars? Let her know with this delicate (and well-priced!) cosmic pendant.

Buy It! Leeada "Mara" necklace, $115; leeadajewelry.com

Lake Nightshirt

If you're looking to lounge on Valentine's Day in something that has a little more coverage than fancy lingerie (but also a little more visual appeal than your old sweats), this leg-baring poplin nightshirt from a brand Jennifer Garner loves should do the trick.

Buy It! Lake Pajamas poplin nightshirt, $94; lakepajamas.com

People of Color Nailpolish

Rock a pop of pink that's perfect for any season — and any person! — with this shade from a Black-owned line designed with all skin tones in mind.

Buy It! People of Color "Blooming to Bae" polish, $15; tricoci.com

Naked Cashmere Beanie

The coziest way to get naked? Naked Cashmere, the affordably luxe and oh-so-soft brand that makes this too-cute heart-festooned beanie.

Buy It! Naked Cashmere "Love" beanie, $95; nakedcashmere.com

Argaux Wine Tasting Kit

If date nights in front of Netflix have gotten a little stale over the past couple years, why not order a gift that mixes cocktail hour with a fun activity? Argaux sends a blind wine tasting kit with wrapped bottles and everything you need to test your palate.

Buy It! Argaux blind wine tasting kit, starting at $65; argaux.com

Fly by Jing Chili Pepper Oil

Credit: Courtesy Fly by Jing

Keep things spicy on Valentine's Day with this highly delicious condiment from foodie-fave brand Fly by Jing that will absolutely bring the heat.

Buy It! Fly by Jing Chili Pepper Oil, $18; flybyjing.com

Stone and Strand Pearl Initial Necklace

A cool update to the classic initial necklace, this pearl adorned style will be sure to put a smile on any girl on your list.

Buy It! Stone and Strand Pearly Initial Necklace, $230; stoneandstrand.com

Rails Satin Pajama Set

Slip into this adorable luxe striped satin set perfect for Valentine's Day.

Buy It! Rails "Alba" Striped Satin Set, $288; railscmothing.com

Manor Sangria Classic Blend

Spice up your Valentine's date night with the perfect sangria blend. (It makes a great Galentine's gift as well!)

Buy It! Manor Sangria, $12.99; winebazaar.com

ILIA Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm

Credit: ILIA Beauty

This is the perfect buttery balm if you love a red lip and prefer a hydrating formula with buildable color. Pucker up with ILIA's clean, tinted lip balm in the color Heartbeats to complete your V-Day look.

Buy It! ILIA Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm, $28; iliabeauty.com

Beyond Yoga Leggings

These leggings will make you love your workouts a little more!

Buy It! Mixed Hearts SoftMark High Waisted Midi Legging, $99; beyondyoga.com

Xiao Chi Jie Soup Dumplings

Dim sum lovers can now make xiao long bao—a type of Chinese soup dumpling—at home any time they want! Seattle-based restaurant Xiao Chi Jie is offering frozen versions of their popular meat-filled dumplings, which, when steamed, plump up with a savory, soupy broth inside. Choose from flavor-packed pork, chicken, or shrimp-and-pork fillings—or the limited-edition  crab-and-pork, which celebrates Lunar New Year and the "Year of the Tiger." 

Buy It! XCJ Soup Dumplings; $39.95 for 50 frozen dumplings; thexcj.com 

Soma Ayurvedic Skin Care

Credit: Soma Ayurvedic

Show your skin some love with these lush, plant-based face serums and creams rooted in Ayurvedic principles. Made with ingredients harvested in the forests of India, the highly-potent, unisex products—which include an anti-aging face cream, under eye gel, vitamin C serum and (our favorite!) jasmine-scented body oil—use herbs and other natural ingredients to treat and nourish the skin. 

Buy It! Soma Ayurvedic Skin Care Collection; $68 and up; somayurvedic.com

Milk Makeup's Bionic Blush

Credit: Milk Makeup

Look perfectly sun-kissed on your date while your skin benefits from Milk's hydrating formula, which is infused with hyaluronic acid, mushroom extracts and vegan collagen. You can achieve the perfect flush of color from the tiniest drop that'll blend beautifully on your skin.

Buy It! Bionic Blush, $20; milkmakeup.com

Le Creuset's Heart Cocotte

Credit: Nordstrom

Gift the home cook in your life the iconic Heart Cocotte and they will love you forever. Nothing is more stunning than heart-shaped stoneware that's the perfect size for sharing yummy desserts.

Buy It! Le Creuset Heart Cocotte, $200; Nordstrom.com

Diptyque Candle

Credit: Nordstrom

Splurge on the fresh scent of roses to set the mood. Light this limited-edition candle and it'll feel like you're walking into a room filled with roses in full bloom.

Buy It! Diptyque Roses Scented Candle, $76; Nordstrom.com

Aglaonema Wishes from The Sill

Credit: The Sill

Add a pop of pink to brighten up your loved one's windowsill. Plus, the Aglaonema is said to bring luck, fortune and positivity to those who grow it.

Buy It! The Sill's Aglaonema Wishes, $57; thesill.com

Stuart Weitzman TIA Sandals

Credit: Stuart Weitzman

Everyone needs a pair of sexy sandals (that are actually comfortable) in their closet. These beautiful red ones from Stuart Weitzman are too pretty to pass up.

Buy It! Stuart Weitzman TIA 75 Sandal, $395; stuartweitzman.com

Veronique Gabai Fragrances

Credit: Veronique Gabai 

Narrowing down the perfect scent is a lot easier when you have six to choose from. Discover your perfect match or spritz a few together to create your own combination with these unbelievable scents from Veronique Gabai.

Buy It! The Fragrance Discovery Set - For Her, $39; veroniquegabai.com

Kevin Murphy's SHIMMER.SHINE

Credit: Kevin Murphy

Add gorgeous shimmer to your hair before you step out with this treatment spray that's packed with Australian fruit extracts and Vitamins C and E. It's great for all hair types and smells amazing.

Buy It! Kevin Murphy SHIMMER.SHINE, $30.50; milkandhoney.com

By People Staff