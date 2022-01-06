This Cordless Stick Vacuum Is $56 Off With Amazon's Coupon and Our Exclusive Code, but Not for Long
If you live in a small space or your home has primarily hardwood, tile, or linoleum floors, a cordless stick vacuum is an essential cleaning tool to have on hand. They're portable, easy to use, and don't take up a ton of storage space. Plus, they're relatively affordable if you can find a good deal, and Amazon offers an abundance of sales on a daily basis — including a 30 percent off coupon for the Vaclab Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum. We've also acquired an exclusive code that allows you to save even more making it an unbeatable price. When you apply Amazon's coupon and pair it with code CARLY0VACLAB at checkout, the stick vacuum totals to just $115, which is $56 off the original price.
With a single charge, this vacuum can run for up to 40 minutes on normal mode and 15 minutes using turbo mode. It's great for cleaning hard-to-reach areas, stairs, thin carpet, and hard surfaces, but is not ideal for thick carpet or fabrics. Instead of using a brush to pick up dirt, debris, and hair, the vacuum features a four-layer filtration system and dual motors to create powerful suction that provides a thorough clean without causing blockage. It weighs a little over four pounds, making it super portable and can even break down into a handheld model that's great for cleaning cars and furniture. Along with the vacuum itself, you'll receive attachments, a charger, detachable battery, and wall mount.
Buy It! Vaclab X11 Pro Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $114.50 with coupon and code CARLY0VACLAB (orig. $169.99); amazon.com
"I already have a Shark stick vac, but am still impressed with this portable, light, cordless vacuum," said one five-star reviewer. "The vacuum is so convenient to use; so far on hardwood floors there's no need to use the turbo mode button, even on carpeted stairs you can actually see cat hair clumps suck forward and up disappearing into the vacuum."
Once you have the Vaclab Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum, you won't want to use anything else to quickly and efficiently clean your home. Amazon's coupon and our exclusive code are only available for a few days, so take advantage of the combined deal while you can.
