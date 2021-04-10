Profile Menu
If you're one of the many Americans that are now vaccinated against COVID-19, you may be shopping for a vaccine card holder.
Protective cases, covers, and holders for vaccine cards are rising in popularity on Amazon. The retailer's Movers and Shakers chart features several that have exploded in sales — some experiencing over 100 percent growth. Thankfully, there are many Prime-eligible options that are in stock and going for under $10.
Shoppers can find various card holders and protective sleeves that fit the 3-by-4-inch immunization card given to those who are vaccinated in both Amazon's office and home departments. Most are sold in sets, so you can pass them out to family members and loved ones. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that you also take a photograph of your card as a backup.
While some are backordered until mid- to late April, like the retailer's current best-selling pack, there are plenty available that come with free two-day shipping for Prime members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial of Prime). Most of the assortment is similar in design and style, and many feature holes for lanyards and keychains, so if you're planning to carry yours around, you may want to add those to your cart too.
Shop Prime-eligible options below, or head to Amazon's section of newly released office supplies to see what's currently in stock and ready to ship.
Buy It! Vaccination Card Protector Sleeve Two-Pack, $5.88 with coupon (orig. $6.19); amazon.com
Buy It! Clear Vaccination Card Protector 10-Pack, $11.69; amazon.com
Buy It! Vaccination Card Clear Sleeve Five-Pack, $8.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Resealable Zip Top Vaccination Card Holder Five-Pack, $11.99; amazon.com