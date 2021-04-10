While some are backordered until mid- to late April, like the retailer's current best-selling pack, there are plenty available that come with free two-day shipping for Prime members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial of Prime). Most of the assortment is similar in design and style, and many feature holes for lanyards and keychains, so if you're planning to carry yours around, you may want to add those to your cart too.