This Foldable Treadmill Doubles As an Under-Desk Walking Pad, and It's $130 Off at Amazon

If you've been eyeing a walking pad, an under-desk treadmill, or a folding treadmill that's actually sturdy enough to run on, you're in luck. We spotted a highly rated foldable treadmill at Amazon that checks all the boxes — and it's currently $130 off.

The Urevo Strol Lite 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill has a foldable front bar that makes it easy to transform into a walking pad for use as an under-desk treadmill. It's a small space-friendly model with a footprint of just 53 by 26 inches, plus it comes with transportation wheels that make it easy to store under a couch or bed.

Unlike other foldable treadmills, this one is durable enough to truly run on. Its belt is 17 inches wide and made from five layers of non-slip material with a gel column to absorb shock. It reaches a maximum speed of 7.6 miles per hour and can be safely used by people who weigh up to 265 pounds.

Amazon

Buy It! Urevo Strol Lite 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill, $339.97 with coupon (orig. $469.99); amazon.com

The treadmill has over 2,400 five-star ratings, with many customers attesting to the ease of use, stable construction, and ability to run on the machine (though most say they use it for walking). "The fastest speeds are true running speeds and it's durable enough that it feels stable for running," said one customer. "I use [my] treadmill every day to run 4 miles," another wrote.

Reviewers were also impressed by how quiet the machine is — even while on the phone. "The machine is quiet enough to be used during meetings and does not disturb my coworkers," said a shopper who uses the treadmill for two or three hours daily. "I bought this to be able to walk during work calls and it works great and is quiet enough to not be heard through my AirPods," another reviewer wrote.

The treadmill comes in five colors, but only some are on sale. The best price is on black and blue ones for $340 — just be sure to apply the $20 coupon before this deal is gone.

