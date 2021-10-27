Urban Outfitters Just Launched Its Holiday Gift Shop — and There Are Tons of Unique Finds Under $50
Whether you're someone who always plans and gathers your gifts months in advance or someone who knows they won't be able to rely on their typical last-minute purchases thanks to this year's predicted supply-chain issues and shipping delays, chances are you've started to think about the gifts you'll be giving this year. If you're in search of gifts with stand-out charm and unique personal touches, look no further than Urban Outfitters' gift shop. The shop is packed with novelty gifts, many of which are under $50.
If you have a friend whose room is always decked out in the cutest little knick knacks, this Tayto Couch Potato Light or this Sloth Planter will make fitting gifts for them. You can also opt to give the gift of coziness 一 just take a gander at how stylish and soft this Amped Fleece Fringe Trim Throw Blanket looks. And if you want something that's the perfect balance of cute and cozy, you can add these Frog Heated Slippers or this Souffle Pancake Mochi Plushie to your shopping bag.
You should consider your friend's interests and hobbies when buying a gift, too. Your pal who's always sporting flawlessly blended makeup is sure to appreciate this Beauty Washing Machine, while the friend who's always planning board game night will love this Roll-Up Chess And Checkers Set. You may even have a chef in your family or friend group whose kitchen is already well-stocked with all the equipment they need to cook and bake. But that doesn't mean you can't help them jazz up their kitchen routine with something like this Heart-Shaped Mini Waffle Maker or this Fried Egg Potholder.
And for the friend who loves all things '90s, wrap up this Britney Spears Funko Pop!, which is also available in a UO Exclusive, glittery model. There are also gift options for loved ones who embrace a retro aesthetic, like this Polaroid Retro Radio Wireless Bluetooth Speaker or this Handheld Mini Arcade Game, available in a Ms. Pacman or a Space Invaders model.
Checkout more of the novelty gifts available at Urban Outfitter below.
