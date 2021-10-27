Urban Outfitters Just Launched Its Holiday Gift Shop — and There Are Tons of Unique Finds Under $50

You should consider your friend's interests and hobbies when buying a gift, too. Your pal who's always sporting flawlessly blended makeup is sure to appreciate this Beauty Washing Machine, while the friend who's always planning board game night will love this Roll-Up Chess And Checkers Set. You may even have a chef in your family or friend group whose kitchen is already well-stocked with all the equipment they need to cook and bake. But that doesn't mean you can't help them jazz up their kitchen routine with something like this Heart-Shaped Mini Waffle Maker or this Fried Egg Potholder.