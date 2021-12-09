Urban Outfitters Has So Many Holiday Gifts on Sale — Here Are the 12 Best to Shop
Now that we're settling into December, the joy (and stress) of holiday gifting is in full force. Whether you've been planning your gift list for months or just starting to browse, searching for unique and thoughtful presents your family and friends will love is no easy task. So if you're on the hunt for cozy stocking stuffers, surprising hostess gifts, or charming home decor, Urban Outfitters is your one-stop shop for everyone on your list. And you can find over 2,000 giftable items on sale up to 50 percent off.
Best Gift Deals from Urban Outfitters:
- Jade Jersey Knit Beanie, $10 (orig. $15)
- Amped Fleece Throw Blanket, $39 (orig. $49)
- Pine Tree Shaped Candle, $22 (orig. $29)
- Out from Under Kelsey Soft Fleece Short, $30 (orig. $39)
- Crosley UO Exclusive Washed Wood Cruiser Bluetooth Record Player, $79 (orig. $99)
- Shelly Round Velvet Pillow, $34 (orig. $39)
- Roxxi Faux Fur Mittens, $16 (orig. $25)
- UO Stormi Fleece Jacket, $59 (orig. $99)
- Baggu Puffy 16-Inch Laptop Sleeve, $19 (orig. $28)
- Sasha Nubby Scarf, $20 (orig. $29)
- UO Zip-Up Boot, $59 (orig. $89)
- Alice Glass Table Lamp, $99 (orig. $119)
As the temperatures get colder, consider getting a few winter accessories that your friends will certainly use and enjoy. This soft jersey knit cuffed beanie comes in 10 stylish colors, and it's on sale for only $10. You can also shop warm leopard print mittens on sale for 36 percent off or an extra-soft scarf for $20. And while you're at it, check out this adorable fleece jacket for $40 off and a pair of tie-dye pajama shorts for $30.
If you have a homebody friend who practically hibernates in the winter, grab this lightweight fleece blanket shoppers say is the "softest and comfiest blanket ever." You can also opt for a hint of glam with this $34 velvet round pillow that comes in five colors or a retro mini mushroom lamp for $20 off. And if you're stocking up on hostess gifts, these show-stopping ombre Christmas tree candles are thoughtful and affordable.
Music lovers will dote over this washed wood record player that has full-range stereo speakers and a headphone jack for optimal listening. And the $80 record player is even compatible with bluetooth, so you can stream music from your phone. And don't miss out on this 32 percent off Baggu puffer laptop sleeve for the frequent traveler or friend who's commuting again.
No matter who you're shopping for you'll find so many perfect gifts at Urban Outfitters at a budget-friendly price. Keep reading to shop the 12 best gifts below.
