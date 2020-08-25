Uniqlo Just Launched Lightweight and Comfy Face Masks — Score a 3-Pack for $15

You may be familiar with Uniqlo for its fashionable collaborations with Marimekko, J.W. Anderson, and musician Billie Eilish, but the Japanese label has garnered many of its customers from around the world thanks to the advanced materials in its stylish and functional pieces. From its ridiculously lightweight, thin, and ultra-warm down jackets to its layerable clothing made with warming Heattech material, Uniqlo pushes the fashion envelope with every collection — and the same can be said for its new AIRism cloth face masks.

On top of its cooling technology, the AIRism face masks are machine-washable and made with three super soft layers for added protection. The first layer wicks away moisture, the second is a built-in filter, and the third layer blocks 90 percent of UV rays.

With the Centers for Disease Control recommending the use of cloth face coverings to help slow the spread of coronavirus, it seems as though you can never have enough face masks on hand — especially ones that are so comfortable and breathable, you forget you’re even wearing them. (Seriously, we can attest!) Score the new AIRism reusable face masks from Uniqlo below.

