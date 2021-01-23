This Popular Activewear Brand Makes Comfy Face Masks Designed for Working Out — and They're on Sale

Even though we spent most of last year wearing face masks, it can still be a struggle to find one that meets all of our needs — and it's even harder to come across one that's suitable for working out. Luckily, the popular activewear brand Under Armour designed face masks especially for exercise, and they have a hidden feature that makes them extra comfortable while you're breaking a sweat.
Made of a super soft, cooling material that customers say "feels like a pillow," the Under Armour Sports Mask is great for anyone living an active life. Thanks to its structured design, the triple-layer face mask sits farther away from your face to give your mouth and nose extra breathing room. There's even an anti-microbial finish on the inner layer, which also has moisture-wicking properties. Since it became available for purchase on Amazon, the face mask has racked up over 7,400 ratings with a 4.5-star average and climbed up the charts as the number-one best-selling cloth face mask. It gets better: Right now, select colors and sizes of the face mask are up to 35 percent off (a savings of up to $10).
"This is the most perfect mask I've purchased so far," wrote one customer. "I am a dance instructor and gymnastics coach, so my job involves intense physical activity, often while simultaneously speaking/shouting. I also have a small face apparently, so most masks are too loose. Thankfully, this mask stayed in place without me having to add any extras. It didn't get sweaty, and I don't suck it in when I breathe. Hallelujah."
If typical face coverings have never fit quite right, then you'll love that Under Armour's face mask comes in five different sizes. There's a handy size chart when you scroll down on the product page that'll help you get the proper fit — all you have to do is measure the space between the bridge of your nose and the center of your ear.
Many customers purchased these face masks for their entire family, so it's even a favorite among kids who play sports. One happy parent said, "Two 14-year-old girls rate it top of the line." Others mention that this is one of the only face masks that can prevent their glasses from fogging up, mostly due to the built-in nose bridge that can be easily adjusted. And if you plan on switching masks before or after your workout, it also comes with a convenient drawstring storage pouch.
Whether you're lifting weights at the gym, dancing in a studio, or simply running errands, the Under Armour face masks will quickly become your go-to on a daily basis. For that reason, it's no surprise people love it so much that they're buying multiple.
"From now on, this is the only mask I'm buying. It's the only mask that feels legit," a shopper wrote.
But if you want to score one of Under Armour's face masks with the discount, you'll have to act fast. Certain colors and sizes seem to be selling quickly, so your first choice might be back-ordered. Head to Amazon to shop the best-selling face masks while they're still on sale (and in stock).
