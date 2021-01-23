This Popular Activewear Brand Makes Comfy Face Masks Designed for Working Out — and They're on Sale

Made of a super soft, cooling material that customers say "feels like a pillow," the Under Armour Sports Mask is great for anyone living an active life. Thanks to its structured design, the triple-layer face mask sits farther away from your face to give your mouth and nose extra breathing room. There's even an anti-microbial finish on the inner layer, which also has moisture-wicking properties. Since it became available for purchase on Amazon, the face mask has racked up over 7,400 ratings with a 4.5-star average and climbed up the charts as the number-one best-selling cloth face mask. It gets better: Right now, select colors and sizes of the face mask are up to 35 percent off (a savings of up to $10).