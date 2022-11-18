Found: The 25 Best Deals Under $25 from Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale

Calling all bargain hunters! Amazon's early Black Friday sale is in full swing, and it's packed with all kinds of affordable finds.

Before Black Friday, the retailer is offering can't-miss discounts across home, fashion, beauty, tech, and more categories. Whether you're looking for home essentials, Christmas gifts, or goodies for yourself, there are plenty of standout finds that are less than $25. If you're on a budget this holiday shopping season, you won't want to miss out on these cheap deals.

To make things as easy as possible, we pulled together the best affordable deals from Amazon's early Black Friday sale. Keep scrolling to score savings on compact furniture, cozy throw blankets, soft sweaters, fuzzy slippers, wireless earbuds, and more.

Amazon

Best Home Deals Under $25

If you're in the market for home and kitchen upgrades, you're in luck. There are early deals on everything from compact furniture and cleaning gadgets to fry pans and storage container sets. Right now, we're eyeing the Furinno Andrey End Table that's on sale for just $15. The customer-favorite table has a fabric drawer, an open shelf, and a surface that can hold up to 15 pounds of stuff. More than 25,300 shoppers have given the "sturdy" side table a five-star rating, with many saying in reviews that it's "perfect for small spaces."

For those who enjoy a hot beverage, check out the set of Sweese Double Walled Glass Coffee Mugs while it's 50 percent off. The clear mugs, which come as a set of two, are double-insulated, so they'll keep your coffee, tea, or hot chocolate warmer for longer. The insulated design also helps the mugs stay cool to the touch, helping to prevent burning your hands. You can also use the mugs to keep cold drinks cool — without condensation.

Customers who've given the "elegant" mugs a five-star rating say they're "comfortable to hold." Shoppers also call out that they "would make great gifts."

Amazon

Best Fashion Deals Under $25

The early Black Friday sale is overflowing with cheap deals on comfy clothes, cute accessories, and fuzzy footwear. If your closet is in need of more staple pieces, opt for the Alaroo Button Sleeve Crewneck Top that's currently on sale for as little as $17. The soft long-sleeve shirt has a heathered design and buttons that run along the sleeves. It comes in eight colors, most of which are warm neutrals that are easy to style.

Now that the weather is getting colder, we're adding the Paladoo Cuffed Beanie while it's marked down to just $10. Comfortable and warm, the beanie is a must-have for winter. To keep your feet toasty, check out the Double Couple Knit Socks that are made of 80 percent wool. More than 1,600 customers have given them a five-star rating, with one customer writing, "These are my daughter's favorite socks!" They added: "She says they are the perfect thickness and oh-so comfy."

Amazon

Best Beauty Deals Under $25

In the beauty category, you can save on skincare, makeup, hair accessories, and more. If you want to update your skincare routine, go for the highly rated L'Oréal Paris Skincare Collagen Face Moisturizer now that it's less than $9. The lightweight moisturizer is designed to hydrate all skin types. It has more than 35,000 perfect ratings from customers, who say it makes their skin feel "smooth" and "soft." One reviewer raved, "I have noticed a huge difference in my forehead wrinkles and my under eye bags and wrinkles."

Amazon

Best Tech Deals Under $25

As far as electronics, there are a slew of deals on smart devices, portable speakers, and computer accessories. For a convenient way to listen to music, podcasts, and audio books, snap up the Tozo A1 Mini Wireless Earbuds while they have a deal and have an on-site coupon. The popular mini earbuds, which are lightweight, last for up to 5.5 hours on a full charge.

Another easy way to listen to your favorite music? Using the JBL Go 3 Portable Speakerthat's up to 50 percent off right now. Customers that have awarded it a five-star rating say it has "excellent sound quality" and "a long battery life."

Amazon

Buy It! Sweese Double Walled Glass Coffee Mugs, Set of 2, $18.39 (orig. $36.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Paladoo Cuffed Beanie, $10.19 (orig. $11.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Double Couple Knit Wool Socks, 5-Pack, $8.49 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! JBL Go 3 Portable Speaker with Bluetooth, $24.95 (orig. $49.95); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.