These Rainbow Face Masks Designed by Kids Each Feature a Hidden Positive Message
They were inspired by children displaying rainbow drawings in windows
Children everywhere have been trying to spread cheer during the coronavirus pandemic by putting rainbows in their windows. Now, you can also spread that same positivity with these rainbow face masks.
The Rainbow Face Coverings from Uncommon Goods were designed by 12 kids in New York, ages 1 to 11 years old. The cotton masks come in various colorful designs featuring small rainbows (you can choose which colorways you prefer) and have a head loop and string ties for secure attachment. Each mask features a small label with a positive message on it, like “keep smiling” and “lift others up.”
The face coverings come in packs of two for $25 and are available in both adult and kids’ sizes. Uncommon Goods is donating all proceeds to NYC Health + Hospitals.
Buy It! Uncommon Goods Set of 2 Rainbow Face Coverings, $25; uncommongoods.com; Uncommon Goods Set of 2 Children’s Rainbow Face Coverings, $25; uncommongoods.com
RELATED: Can’t Find a Cloth Face Mask? These 24 Retailers Still Have Them in Stock
If you’re looking for more essentials to add to your cart, Uncommon Goods carries a Twisted Tomboy hand sanitizer containing 62 percent alcohol (which meets the CDC’s recommendations for an effective sanitizer).
We recommend shopping these cheerful rainbow masks ASAP — we have a feeling they’ll sell out soon. Below, check out 6 more places where you can find reusable cloth face masks.