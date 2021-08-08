Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Add a little friendly competition to mix up your family's routine — and make amazing memories thanks to these highly-recommended and super-fun ways to play

Have the Best-Ever Family Game Night with These Awesome Games for All Ages (and Expert Tips for Maximum Fun)

As September approaches, it's time to squeeze all the memorable family fun out of the last few weeks of summer before schedules start getting hectic again — and whether that means a road trip for a few days away or making the most of a staycation, a game night is sure to be a part of the plans.

No matter if you're corralling a crew of young children, teens or friends, we've gathered some Instagram-worthy inspiration and chatted with entertaining experts on how to throw an unforgettable game night.

Not together in person? No problem! There's even a special section on the best multiplayer games for smartphones and video chat – and trust that the competition will be just as fierce.

How to Host

When setting the scene, Amanda Saiontz Gluck, founder of Fashionable Hostess, recommends creating a space where everyone will want to hang all night.

"Make your family game night cozy by setting up plush blankets and pillows for everyone to lounge on," she tells PEOPLE, suggesting mini snack trays as a surefire crowd pleaser (but more on what to serve later!).

When it comes to general gaming etiquette, Saiontz Gluck advises thinking of your audience.

"When choosing your games, think about the audience and their attention span! You always want the night to end wanting more rather than wishing it would come to an end," she says. "And remember to have fun, put away electronics and distractions, and live in the moment!"

In keeping everyone's eyes on the prize, Rebecca Gardner, founder of Houses & Parties, tells PEOPLE that higher stakes make for better matches.

"Games keep everyone engaged, especially with attractive prizes. This can be something silly (the losing team cleans the kitchen) or serious (the winner gets to choose the restaurant for Sunday supper)," Gardner says. "Pair children with adults for fair competition and excitement."

What to Play

For Younger Kids: The Floor is Lava

Watch your step! Kids ages 5 and up spin a color wheel and hop between "safety stones" in The Floor is Lava to avoid sizzling, imaginary magma – and elimination. The colorful foam safety stones can be used indoors or out, and the deck of 27 challenge cards has everyone (literally) on their toes. In another win for parents, The Floor is Lava keeps little ones active with jumping and balance skills.

For Big Kids: Throw Throw Burrito

You've heard of hot potato, but how about hot burrito? Throw Throw Burrito touts itself as "the world's first dodgeball card game," spicing up the classic playground game with a challenge that brings the heat. Players ages 7 and up vie to collect cards faster than their competitors, while swerving squishy foam burritos thrown dodgeball-style.

Practically as popular as a side of guac, the action-packed melee was even a 2020 Toy of the Year Awards finalist.

For Teens: Escape the Room: Cursed Dollhouse

Does your middle schooler think they're too cool for family game night? Think again! Thinkfun's Escape the Room: Cursed Dollhouse packs a punch by taking players into an eerie escape room fantasy, inviting participants to solve a mystery by building, exploring and escaping a 3D dollhouse. Though the game is marked at the "expert" level for ages 13 and up, ThinkFun also offers Escape Room editions at beginner and intermediate levels.

For Large Groups: It's in the Bag!

Large groups won't lose interest in the hilarious, charades-style hoopla. It's in the Bag! gathers players for a fast-paced, easy-to-follow guessing game to determine the mystery word or action phrase by acting it out, round by round. While It's in the Bag! is recommended for at least four players ages 10 and up, there's really no limit to how many participants can get involved, pantomiming to victory.

For Card Lovers: Do You Really Know Your Family?

Buckle up for belly laughs! Do You Really Know Your Family? dares participants to test who knows everyone best with rollicking rounds of trivia and challenges. Your inner circle will compete to see who knows each other best, responding to questions and carrying out charade-like challenges with personal twists. Everyone who braves the game (recommended for ages 8 and up) will surely be surprised to learn something new about their loved ones, too.

For the Adults: Socially Twisted

After the kids are tucked in bed, adults will get a kick out of Socially Twisted, advertised as "the card game for bad people with good humor." Players 17 and up must think quickly to invent specific storylines using phrases from the goofy "word" cards on tight timelines; those with the gift of gab scoring wins for their wit.

According to an Amazon product page, Socially Twisted is great for outings including (but not limited to) "Saturdays with the boys, 21st birthdays, icebreakers & zombie outbreaks."

For Virtual Fun: Heads Up!

Game night enthusiasts who aren't physically together can still compete in Heads Up! on Zoom, FaceTime or other video chats. Available for download on the App Store and Google Play, the lighthearted guessing game translates well to a virtual format, with participants even able to choose from entertaining deck themes like Harry Potter, Friends, Marvel and more in the latest version. Heads Up! is suggested for those age 12 and up.

For Smartphones: The Game of Life

Your smartphone might get a whole lot more addictive after installing the Game of Life, with the Hasbro classic getting the tech treatment. In the modern spin on the game night favorite, players aged 4 and up try their luck at coming out on top in a lifelike world. A straightforward multiplayer mode makes it easy to keep games going with friends or family, or compete with random other users. The Game of Life is available to download on the App Store and Google Play.

What to Eat

Game night just isn't game night without the right snacks! Easy-to-grab finger food will keep energy up for the next round of charades.

If you and your crew are craving something savory, whip up Lance Bass' Jalapeño Chicken "Bombs.". The bacon-wrapped chicken bites are just the fuel to power through hours of play and tell your opponents "bye bye bye."