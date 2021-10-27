This Supermodel-Approved Slip-On Might Be the Only Shoe You'll Wear the Rest of Fall
If there's one thing we can count on these days, it's celebrities wearing Uggs. From Selena Gomez to Jennifer Lopez, Uggs have been their go-to shoe for nearly two decades. And while the brand name might call to mind the classic sheepskin-lined boots, supermodels like Elsa Hosk and Gigi Hadid seem to be favoring a new style this season.
The Ugg Tazz Mule is a platform slipper that puts a different spin on Ugg's traditional slip-ons. The shoe has a 1.5-inch platform that will give you not only extra height, but also extra comfort since the sole is super cushioned. It's lined with UggPlush, which is an ultra-comfy wool blend designed to keep your toes toasty warm. What's more, the wool blend is moisture-wicking, preventing sweaty feet.
It comes in three colors: chestnut, black, and green. The chestnut is made with suede, whereas the matte black and green uppers are leather.
Buy It! Ugg Tazz Mule, $120; nordstrom.com
And though it may look like the Tazz mules are house shoes, Hadid and Hosk prove that they can be worn anywhere. Gigi was spotted in hers during Paris Fashion Week, styling them with straight-leg jeans, a sage button-up, and a teddy vest for a comfy-casual look. Taking things in the opposite direction, Elsa added a blazer for a more professional look during New York Fashion Week.
The Tazz mule is pretty toned down compared to other Ugg styles that celebrities have favored in the past, like the Ugg Fluff Yeah slingback sandal seen on Brie Larson and the Ugg Classic boot that's been worn by Jennifer Garner. So if you've been looking for a more subdued way to get into Uggs, the Tazz is it.
Nordstrom shoppers agree that Ugg's Tazz mules are one of the comfiest shoes around. "They are my go-to slip-ons for school drop-off and work from home," one wrote. "Absolutely love the color and comfort." In terms of sizing, some recommend purchasing a size up because the back of the shoe runs short: "I am normally an 8.5 so I bought a size 9," another reviewer said.
Customers at Nordstrom are eyeing the supermodel-sported Tazz slipper, and you can scoop up your own for $120.
