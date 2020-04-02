This Skincare Brand Is Having a Half-Off Sale — and the Proceeds Help Benefit Frontline Medical Workers

Image zoom

Clothing and beauty brands across the country are doing their part to aid medical workers and families in need during the coronavirus outbreak. For example, Kim Kardashian’s best-selling shapewear line, SKIMS, restocked in order to donate $1 million in sales to families affected by COVID-19, while vegan beauty brand Vegamour launched a hand sanitizer with plans to donate 20 percent of the sales to the LA Food Bank. Now, skincare brand Tula is making a charitable effort as well.

Its new “Masks for Masks” program promises to donate 100 percent of the brand’s profit that comes from its best-selling Star Bright hydrogel face mask to coronavirus relief efforts. Specifically, the company’s earnings will be given to the A Million Masks initiative, which has a goal of delivering 1 million medical masks to New York City healthcare workers. Further incentivizing consumers to get involved, Tula has cut the price of the hydrogel masks in half.

The New York City-based company says it wants to “protect our healthcare community who has been working tirelessly to care for us and are in dire need of personal protective equipment.” If the goal of donating a million masks is met and proceeds are left over, the beauty brand says it plans to continue delivering additional protective equipment like gloves, gowns, aprons, and respirators “until every last penny is spent.”

Thanks to its probiotic and superfood ingredients, the hydrogel mask works to brighten, soothe, and hydrate dull skin. Each purchase comes with four masks included. Customers say the nourishing sheet masks can moisturize dry, flaky skin in just 10 minutes. You can purchase the set of four, with all of the brand’s proceeds going to NYC medical workers, on Tula’s site while supplies last.

Buy It! Tula Skincare Star Bright Hydrogel Masks, $20 (orig. $40); tula.com

