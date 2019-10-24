Amazon Predicts These Will be the 100 Most Popular Kids Toys This Christmas

Including the top Marvel, Lego, and Funko Pop gifts that are slated to go fast
It looks like Santa is getting some extra help in the toy department this year!
Amazon just revealed the top 100 toys it predicts will be big for Christmas 2019, and the list includes a little bit of everything from Lego kits and Pokemon toys to Funko Pop! and L.O.L. Surprise! sets, and much more. With gifts starting at just $7, you can get something affordable for everyone on your list now and beat the holiday rush.
The toy showcase makes it easy to find everything that will be trending this holiday season.
“Shoppers can shop by age or browse our trend-focused categories for a quick lesson on this year’s hottest trends and favorite products,” the retailer’s store page explains. “Top trends this year include characters from Marvel, Star Wars, Harry Potter, Spiderman, PJ Masks and Paw Patrol, and toys from LEGO, L.O.L. Surprise!, Funko Pop, Barbie, Hot Wheels, Baby Alive, Monopoly and Play-Doh.”
The retailer took it a step further and also broke down the top toys by category, covering picks for family night, pretend play, STEM and learning, sports and outdoors, and more. Amazon’s toy department even features gift ideas from real kids that the department crowd-sourced during Amazon’s “Bring Your Kids to Work Day,” so you can feel confident that whatever you select will be a hit with your own kiddos, nieces, nephews, or anyone else you’re shopping for.
And since everything featured is Prime-eligible, members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial) can get everything listed with free, two-day shipping, ensuring that even last-minute shoppers can get their hands on the most coveted gifts in time. Without further delay, here are the top 100 toys that made Amazon’s 2019 list.
Amazon’s 2019 Top 100 Toys
- WowWee Pinkfong Baby Shark Official Song Puppet, $14.88 (orig. $19.99)
- Funko Pop! Funkoverse Strategy Game: Harry Potter, $38.58
- Avengers Marvel Legends Series Endgame Electronic Fist, $70.54 (orig. $99.99)
- Go Glam Cool Maker Nail Stamper, $17.99
- Barbie Dreamtopia Brush ‘n Sparkle Unicorn, $25.49
- Pokemon Electronic and Interactive My Partner Pikachu, $17.99
- Fisher-Price Linkimals Smooth Moves Sloth, $22.88
- Kindi Kids Snack Time Friends Marsha Mello, $18.88
- Cutetitos Collectible Plush Mystery Stuffed Animals, $9.99
- Crayola Arctic Color Chemistry Set, $24.99
- Really RAD Robots Turbo Bot, $49.99
- Little Live Scruff-a-Luvs Plush Mystery Electronic Pet Rescue, $29.82 (orig. $39.98)
- Treasure x Aliens Dissection Kit with Slime, $12.93
- National Geographic Mega Slime Kit and Putty Lab, $29.99
- Learning Resources Botley the Coding Robot Activity Set, $51.18
- Blinger Radiance Collection Deluxe Set, $24.99
- Melissa and Doug Mine to Love Twins Luke & Lucy Dolls, $22.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Peculiar Pets, $25.99
- Monster Jam Mega Grave Digger Remote Control Monster Truck, $89 (orig. $99.99)
- Play-Doh Variety Six Pack, $14.99
- Melissa and Doug Turtle Ball Pit, $61.99 (orig. $79.99)
- Frozen Disney 2 Follow-Me Friend Olaf, $36.88 (orig. $39.99)
- Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Red Joy-Con, $299
- Skyrocket Blume Doll, $9.88
- Lumies Dazzle Gogo, $17.99 (orig. $19.99)
- LeapFrog LeapStart Go System, $39.84 (orig. $49.99)
- Crayola Super Art Over 100-Piece Coloring Kit, $22.11
- Play-Doh Wheels Firetruck Toy, $14.94 (orig. $19.94)
- Imaginext Fisher-Price DC Super Friends Batmobile, $67.99
- Mattel Games Pictionary Air, $16.88 (orig. $19.99)
- Star Wars Lightsaber Toy, $28.29 (orig. $29.99)
- Melissa and Doug Wooden Bake Pizza Counter Play Set, $35.69 (orig. $49.99)
- Play-Doh Modeling Compound Assorted Colors 36-Pack, $24.99
- Ryan’s World Giant Mystery Egg Series 3, $35.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Kano Star Wars The Force Coding Kit, $79.99
- Gund Baby Animated Flappy The Elephant, $28.97
- Poopsie Rainbow Surprise Dolls, $49.99 (orig. $54.99)
- LEGO Disney Frozen II Enchanted Treehouse Building Kit, $40 (orig. $49.99)
- Sesame Street Love to Hug Talking Elmo, $22.88 (orig. $29.99)
- Fortnite Battle Royale Collection Battle Bus, $31.97 (orig. $39.99)
- LEGO Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire Hogwarts Clock Tower Set, $89.99
- Frozen Disney Elsa, Anna, and Olaf Fashion Doll Set, $59.99
- Melissa and Doug Wooden Chef’s Pretend Play Toy Kitchen, $119.84 (orig. $140.87)
- Educational Insights Artie 3000 The Coding Robot, $62.99 (orig. $69.99)
- Fisher-Price Bounce and Spin Puppy, $50.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Thomas & Friends Fisher-Price Super Cruiser, $34.84 (orig. $39.99)
- Osmo Super Studio Disney Princess Game for iPad, $19.94
- LEGO Disney Frozen II Arendelle Castle Village Building Set, $79.95
- Fisher-Price Wonder Makers Design System Vehicle Six-Pack, $24.99
- L.O.L. Surprise! Amazing Surprise Playset With 14 Dolls, $119
- Barbie Dreamplane Playset, $59 (orig. $74.99)
- Melissa and Doug Wooden Cookie Play Food Set, $17.49 (orig. $19.99)
- Hot Wheels Colossal Crash Track Set, $89 (orig. $99.99)
- Candylocks Lacey Lemonade Sugar Style Scented Collective Doll, $19.97
- Paw Patrol Jet Command Center, $48.88 (orig. $53.99)
- LEGO City Deep Space Rocket Building Kit, $99.95
- Treasure X King’s Gold Treasure Tomb, $39.73 (orig. $49.99)
- Disney Frozen Elsa’s Ice Palace by Little People, $39.82
- Osmo Creative Starter Kit for iPad, $69.99
- LEGO Friends Rescue Mission Boat Building Kit, $89.95
- LEGO Star Wars Boost Droid Commander Building Set, $199.99
- L.O.L. Surprise! Fluffy Pets Winter Disco Series, $12.88
- NERF Fortnite AR-L Elite Dart Blaster, $39.88 (orig. $49.99)
- Play-Doh Tootie the Unicorn Ice Cream Set, $14.57
- Nerf Fortnite Sp-R and Llama Targets, $24.99
- Lego Hidden Side Newbury Haunted High School Building Kit, $129.95
- Journey Girls Illee Doll, $34.99
- Klutz Lego Make Your Own Movie Activity Kit, $15.19 (orig. $24.99)
- L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Chalet Dollhouse, $239
- Crayola Glitter Dots Sparkle Station Craft Kit, $19.99
- L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Bigger Surprise, $89.99
- Journey Girls Kyla Doll, $34.99
- VTech Myla The Magical Unicorn, $59.99
- Poopsie Rainbow Slime Kit, $59
- Beyblade Burst Turbo Cross Collision Battle Set, $39.73 (orig. $49.99)
- Lego Ninjago Land Bounty Truck Building Set, $129.89
- Nickelodeon Paw Patrol Super Paws Tower Set, $78
- L.O.L. Surprise! Two-in-One Glamper Fashion Camper, $99.88
- Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit for iPad, $79.99
- Fisher-Price Wonder Makes Around Town Starter Kit, $39.99
- LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Model Building Kit, $399.95
- Monopoly Unicorns vs. Llamas, $19.99
- Hot Dog Dance Break Plush Mickey Mouse, $39.97
- Lego Marvel Avengers: Ultimate Quinjet Building Kit, $79.95
- Disney Frozen Adventure Collection Dolls, $24.99
- Funko Pop! Deluxe Stars Wars Millennium Falcon with Han Solo, $64.99
- Ravensburger Disney Villainous Wicked to the Core Board Game, $24.99
- Star Wars Lightsaber Academy Interactive Battling System, $49.67
- LEGO Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Millenium Falcon Building Kit, $159.99
- Power Wheels Disney Pixar Toy Story Jeep Wrangler, $299.99
- Kindi Kids Snack Time Friends Peppa-Mint Doll, $24.54
- Lego Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Yoda Building Model, $99.95
- Hot Wheels ID Rodger Dodger, $6.99
- Bakugan Battle Arena Game Board, $17.46 (orig. $24.99)
- PJ Masks PJ Seeker, $44.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Hot Wheels ID Smart Track Kit, $179.99
- Disney Pixar Toy Story 4 Buzz Lightyear Armor Pack, $79.99
- Monopoly Speed Die Edition Board Game, $17.87
- Cry Babies Pearly Get Sick and Feels Better, $49.99
- Hot Wheels ID Race Portal, $39.99