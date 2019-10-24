Amazon Predicts These Will be the 100 Most Popular Kids Toys This Christmas

Including the top Marvel, Lego, and Funko Pop gifts that are slated to go fast

By Jessica Leigh Mattern
October 23, 2019 11:26 PM
It looks like Santa is getting some extra help in the toy department this year!

Amazon just revealed the top 100 toys it predicts will be big for Christmas 2019, and the list includes a little bit of everything from Lego kits and Pokemon toys to Funko Pop! and L.O.L. Surprise! sets, and much more. With gifts starting at just $7, you can get something affordable for everyone on your list now and beat the holiday rush. 

The toy showcase makes it easy to find everything that will be trending this holiday season. 

“Shoppers can shop by age or browse our trend-focused categories for a quick lesson on this year’s hottest trends and favorite products,” the retailer’s store page explains. “Top trends this year include characters from Marvel, Star Wars, Harry Potter, Spiderman, PJ Masks and Paw Patrol, and toys from LEGO, L.O.L. Surprise!, Funko Pop, Barbie, Hot Wheels, Baby Alive, Monopoly and Play-Doh.”

The retailer took it a step further and also broke down the top toys by category, covering picks for family night, pretend play, STEM and learning, sports and outdoors, and more. Amazon’s toy department even features gift ideas from real kids that the department crowd-sourced during Amazon’s “Bring Your Kids to Work Day,” so you can feel confident that whatever you select will be a hit with your own kiddos, nieces, nephews, or anyone else you’re shopping for. 

And since everything featured is Prime-eligible, members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial) can get everything listed with free, two-day shipping, ensuring that even last-minute shoppers can get their hands on the most coveted gifts in time. Without further delay, here are the top 100 toys that made Amazon’s 2019 list

Amazon’s 2019 Top 100 Toys

