Treat Your Loved Ones This Valentine's Day to These Top-Rated Gifts with a Combined 42,000 Perfect Ratings

Published on January 22, 2023 05:00 AM

It feels like we just got through the holidays, but sure enough, Valentine's Day has reared its loving head. Take advantage of the ongoing sales at Amazon to show someone special in your life that you love them, with a number of giftable finds available for all ages and interests. To save you time — and money — we scoured some of the highest-selling, and top-rated gift ideas at Amazon, and all of them are on sale right now. You may even want to add one to your cart for yourself. One of our top picks is the Vybe percussion massager, which offers six speeds (500 to 2,400 strokes per minute) and three attachment pieces to customize the intensity and target specific areas. This deep massager is a go-to for people who are active but may deal with muscle aches and pains, or anyone who just wants to relax and relieve any tightness with some deep pressure. Amazon Buy It! Vybe Percussion Massager, $46.70 (orig. $52.98); amazon.com Shoppers have shared their satisfaction with the device too, as it's racked up more than 3,400 perfect ratings and over 1,100 five-star reviews. One reviewer said it gives them "more relief than the spa" and shared that they can "feel the deep soreness get better each day." Another shopper agreed that it's the "perfect use for body aches." Keep scrolling for more of our top Valentine's Day gifts for everyone on your list starting at just $11. 9 Top-Selling Valentine's Day Gifts on Amazon Willow & Everett Teapot with Infuser, $15.79 (orig. $24.19) Perfect Practice Putting Mat, $109 (orig. $144.88) Coffee Gator Pour Over Coffee Maker, $10.79 (orig. $29.99) Brickyard Building Blocks STEM Set, $18.27 (orig. $39.99) Brimma Fruit Infuser Water Bottle, $13.64 (orig. $26.99) Vybe Percussion Massager, $45 (orig. $52.98) HiCoup Red Wine Decanter with Aerator, $27.46 (orig. $54.95) Home Acre Designs Salt and Pepper Shakers, $9.61 (orig. $19.99) Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager, $229.99 (orig. $249.99) Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Another thoughtful gift that you can snag for 64 percent off right now is the Coffee Gator Pour Over Drip Coffee Maker. For the coffee drinkers in your life (think: hard-working friends, family, teachers, or let's be honest, yourself) this compact coffee maker prepares up to three cups of hand-brewed coffee, without the need to constantly refill your paper filter supply thanks to its stainless steel filter design. Ranked the number two pour-over coffee maker in Amazon's best-sellers list, more than 5,400 shoppers have given this a five-star rating, with one sharing in a review that their "coffee is smooth, full-bodied, and delicious" when using this product. They also praised the device's "easy-to-clean carafe and stainless basket." Another shopper also described the flavor of their coffee as "spectacular," and added that it's "rich, clean with no bitterness." They shared that they also got the same results when using it with herbal tea. Amazon Buy It! Coffee Gator Pour Over Coffee Maker, $10.28 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com If it's kids you're shopping for, snag this STEM building toy for kids ages three and up. It offers 163 pieces of varying shapes and sizes, including blocks, wrenches, nuts, and bolts, so kids can build robots, cars, and more inventive creations. At 54 percent off — its lowest price in a while, according to Amazon — and over 9,000 five-star ratings, it's an ideal time to buy this best-selling gift that one shopper said "challenges the brain of young ones" and "has creativity built into it." Amazon Buy It! Brickyard Building Blocks STEM Set, $18.27 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com No matter who you're shopping for this Valentine's Day, grab one of these popular, top-rated finds on Amazon while they're still on sale. Amazon Buy It! Willow & Everett Teapot with Infuser, $15.79 (orig. $24.19); amazon.com Amazon perfect-practice-putting-mat-indoor-golf-green.jpg 13878931 Buy It! Perfect Practice Putting Mat, $109 (orig. $144.88); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Brimma Fruit Infuser Water Bottle, $13.64 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! HiCoup Red Wine Decanter with Aerator, $27.46 (orig. $54.95); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Home Acre Designs Salt and Pepper Shakers, $9.61 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager, $229.99 (orig. $249.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping This Best-Selling Dog Bed with Over 3,000 Perfect Ratings Costs as Little as $20 at Amazon Amazon Customers Are Loving These 'Elegant and Flattering' Blouses Right Now, and They All Cost Less Than $35 Shoppers Are 'Shocked' by How Much Dirt This Cordless Vacuum Picks Up, and It's on Sale with Double Discounts