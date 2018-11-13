These Are the Hottest Toys Under $20 to Gift This Season

They’ve made their wish lists well before Halloween, and it’s safe to say that no one is more excited about forthcoming holiday gifts than kids. And if Amazon’s best-selling toys are any indication (all signs point to “they are”), kids want something colorful with gigantic cartoon eyes and an element of mystery, like an L.O.L. Surprise! Doll, something noisy, battery-operated and interactive like a Fingerlings dinosaur figurine, or something vaguely gross, like the wildly popular Don’t Step in It game from Hasbro. There are also some more classic toys in the mix, such as the Scientific Explorer kit and a Monopoly game (the cheater’s edition, but still).
Here’s our edit of the top 10 toys under $20 to gift this holiday season.
L.O.L. Surprise Doll
Buy It! L.O.L. Surprise! Glam Glitter Series Doll with 7 Surprises, $9.99 (orig. $10.99); amazon.com
Little Live Scruff-a-Luvs
Buy It! Little Live Scruff-a-Luvs — Pink, $17.72 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
Fingerlings T-Rex
Buy It! Untamed T-Rex by Fingerlings — Scratch (Orange) — Interactive Collectible Dinosaur by WowWee, $14.84 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com
Pomsies Plush Interactive Toy
Buy It! Pomsies Patches Plush Interactive Toys, $14.82 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com
Don’t Step in It Game
Buy It! Don’t Step in It, $12.88 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
Hatchimals
Buy It! Hatchimals CollEGGtibles Neon Nightglow 12-pack Egg Carton with Season 4 Hatchimals CollEGGtibles, $19.99; amazon.com
Science Kit
Buy It! Scientific Explorer My First Mind Blowing Science Kit, $15.42 (orig. $23.99); amazon.com
Monopoly Game
Buy It! Hasbro Monopoly Game: Cheater’s Edition, $15.88 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
Hairdorables Doll
Buy It! Hairdorables Collectible Surprise Dolls and Accessories Series 1 $12.88 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com
Playfoam Pals Surprise Eggs
Buy It! Educational Insights Playfoam Pals Wild Animals 2-Pack: Surprise Egg with Hidden Pal and Playfoam, $7.99; amazon.com