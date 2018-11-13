These Are the Hottest Toys Under $20 to Gift This Season

They’ve made their wish lists well before Halloween, and it’s safe to say that no one is more excited about forthcoming holiday gifts than kids. And if Amazon’s best-selling toys are any indication (all signs point to “they are”), kids want something colorful with gigantic cartoon eyes and an element of mystery, like an L.O.L. Surprise! Doll, something noisy, battery-operated and interactive like a Fingerlings dinosaur figurine, or something vaguely gross, like the wildly popular Don’t Step in It game from Hasbro. There are also some more classic toys in the mix, such as the Scientific Explorer kit and a Monopoly game (the cheater’s edition, but still).

Here’s our edit of the top 10 toys under $20 to gift this holiday season.

L.O.L. Surprise Doll

Buy It! L.O.L. Surprise! Glam Glitter Series Doll with 7 Surprises, $9.99 (orig. $10.99); amazon.com

Little Live Scruff-a-Luvs

Buy It! Little Live Scruff-a-Luvs — Pink, $17.72 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Fingerlings T-Rex

Buy It! Untamed T-Rex by Fingerlings — Scratch (Orange) — Interactive Collectible Dinosaur by WowWee, $14.84 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com

Pomsies Plush Interactive Toy

Buy It! Pomsies Patches Plush Interactive Toys, $14.82 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com

Don’t Step in It Game

Buy It! Don’t Step in It, $12.88 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Hatchimals

Buy It! Hatchimals CollEGGtibles Neon Nightglow 12-pack Egg Carton with Season 4 Hatchimals CollEGGtibles, $19.99; amazon.com

Science Kit

Buy It! Scientific Explorer My First Mind Blowing Science Kit, $15.42 (orig. $23.99); amazon.com

Monopoly Game

Buy It! Hasbro Monopoly Game: Cheater’s Edition, $15.88 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Hairdorables Doll

Buy It! Hairdorables Collectible Surprise Dolls and Accessories Series 1 $12.88 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com

Playfoam Pals Surprise Eggs

Buy It! Educational Insights Playfoam Pals Wild Animals 2-Pack: Surprise Egg with Hidden Pal and Playfoam, $7.99; amazon.com