These Are the Hottest Toys Under $20 to Gift This Season

Amazon
Christine Whitney
November 13, 2018 05:58 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

They’ve made their wish lists well before Halloween, and it’s safe to say that no one is more excited about forthcoming holiday gifts than kids. And if Amazon’s best-selling toys are any indication (all signs point to “they are”), kids want something colorful with gigantic cartoon eyes and an element of mystery, like an L.O.L. Surprise! Doll, something noisy, battery-operated and interactive like a Fingerlings dinosaur figurine, or something vaguely gross, like the wildly popular Don’t Step in It game from Hasbro. There are also some more classic toys in the mix, such as the Scientific Explorer kit and a Monopoly game (the cheater’s edition, but still).

Here’s our edit of the top 10 toys under $20 to gift this holiday season.

L.O.L. Surprise Doll

Amazon

Buy It! L.O.L. Surprise! Glam Glitter Series Doll with 7 Surprises, $9.99 (orig. $10.99); amazon.com

 

Little Live Scruff-a-Luvs

Amazon

Buy It! Little Live Scruff-a-Luvs — Pink, $17.72 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Fingerlings T-Rex

Amazon

Buy It! Untamed T-Rex by Fingerlings — Scratch (Orange) — Interactive Collectible Dinosaur by WowWee, $14.84 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com

 

Pomsies Plush Interactive Toy

Amazon

Buy It! Pomsies Patches Plush Interactive Toys, $14.82 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com

 

Don’t Step in It Game

Amazon

Buy It! Don’t Step in It, $12.88 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

 

Hatchimals

Amazon

Buy It! Hatchimals CollEGGtibles Neon Nightglow 12-pack Egg Carton with Season 4 Hatchimals CollEGGtibles, $19.99; amazon.com

 

Science Kit

Amazon

Buy It! Scientific Explorer My First Mind Blowing Science Kit, $15.42 (orig. $23.99); amazon.com

 

Monopoly Game

Amazon

Buy It! Hasbro Monopoly Game: Cheater’s Edition, $15.88 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

 

Hairdorables Doll

Amazon

Buy It! Hairdorables Collectible Surprise Dolls and Accessories Series 1 $12.88 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com

 

Playfoam Pals Surprise Eggs

Amazon

Buy It! Educational Insights Playfoam Pals Wild Animals 2-Pack: Surprise Egg with Hidden Pal and Playfoam, $7.99; amazon.com

 

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.