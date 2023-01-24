The 50 Best Deals Hiding at Target This Month — Up to 63% Off

If there's one thing we know for sure, it's that if you're looking for a great deal at any time of year, you can likely find it at Target. But with so many great on-sale items to choose from, it's hard to know where to begin.

While the holiday rush is long over, Target is running a number of sales to cover all of your needs and adding new deals each week. To help you discover the cream of the crop, we combed through hundreds of sale pages to find 50 of the biggest deals at Target right now. All of these products have received high ratings and praise-filled reviews from shoppers like you — so you're not just getting a good deal, but you're also saving on a shopper-loved item.

Some of the must-have brands in our roundup include Dyson, designer collab Threshold with Studio McGee, Shark, Samsung, and Lands' End, plus magnetic tiles and Fortnite-inspired toys for kids.

Our top picks are up to 63 percent off, spanning home, kitchen, tech, clothing, vacuum cleaners, beauty and self-care, furniture, and toys. And while some deals are ongoing, others may only last for the week, so be sure to grab your favorites while they're still on sale.

Top Home Deals at Target

Since we're still in the thick of winter, we rounded up some cozy home finds to take you through the cold months. This down-alternative comforter provides comfort and medium warmth, so it keeps you at the right temperature for a good night's sleep. It has several five-star ratings from shoppers, and one reviewer even said it's "like sleeping with a cloud," adding that the fabric "feels lovely against your skin."

Another home deal we spotted is the Dartwood portable mini dehumidifier, on sale for 54 percent off. It's equipped with LED indicator lights and an automatic shutoff feature, so you know when it's time for it to be emptied. It also weighs just 2.4 pounds, making it easy to move from room to room, and operates super quietly, so you can run it day and night without disruption. One shopper praised the product for eliminating "musty odors" and said it "significantly reduced the humidity" in their basement.

Top Kitchen Deals at Target

Whether you're looking for appliances to help you cook, blend, or organize, Target has deals on all of the above. The latest must-have kitchen essential is an air fryer, which can bake, crisp, grill, and roast with minimal effort. This Phillips air fryer has fat-removal technology for healthier cooking, heats up in just seconds, and has a non-stick coating for easy cleaning. One shopper shared that they're "totally in love with the flavor and crispiness of the food" cooked in it.

Or, grab this portable blender with more than 10,000 near-perfect ratings; one shopper said it "crushes ice like a champ." Make smoothies and shakes or prepare baby food with its powerful TurboJet technology. Shoppers like that it's easy to clean (a quick rinse with soap and water) and weighs just 1.34 pounds, so you can transport it anywhere in the kitchen.

Top Tech Deals at Target

If you've been holding off on replacing an old TV or are in need of upgrading your headphones, now is the time to grab those electronics you've been eyeing. Target has deals on a number of smart TVs, like this 43-inch Samsung that has a "crystal clear" picture, according to one shopper. It also comes with a universal guide to help you organize all of your streaming apps.

You can also snag a new pair of wireless Bluetooth headphones, including the Powerbeats Pro, available in three colors. Enjoy nine hours of non-stop listening with their adjustable and secure fit that makes them a good option for exercising (they're also sweat- and water-resistant). They help to block out surrounding noise, so you'll get an optimal listening experience. One shopper, who is a runner, shared that the earbuds "don't fall off from running" and that the "sound quality is great, too."

Top Clothing Deals at Target

Cozy, comfortable clothes, including leggings, soft pajamas, and cushioned sneakers, like this Asics Gel Plus pair, are steeply discounted, too. The Asics come in five colors and are designed with comfort in mind (think: a foam midsole and gel technology for added cushioning). They're all 45 percent off, but grab them soon, since colors and sizes are selling out.

The highly rated indoor or outdoor RockDove memory foam slide slipper also keeps feet comfortable and warm — its foam is created from mattress toppers. Pair them with these cotton Lands' End pajamas, which one shopper said are "soft to the touch."

Top Vacuum Deals at Target

From upright to stick to wet-dry vacuums, Target is running deals on cleaners for all of your flooring needs. The biggest deal right now is on the Black + Decker Cordless Stick Vacuum, which you can grab for just $113. It's designed with autosense technology and customizes the suction power based on the floor type it detects. Plus, it has an anti-tangle brush bar to eliminate frustrating tangles when vacuuming hair and other debris. To clean areas like couches and stairs, attach the crevice tool accessory, which converts it to a handheld vacuum. One shopper said the device "sucks up all the pet hair like a champ."

If you want your vacuum to do the work for you, invest in the iRobot Roomba. This WiFi-connected model, available only at Target, works on carpet and hardwood floors. It's equipped with smart sensors that detect your habits and create a customized cleaning schedule, and it can sense areas of your home that typically need more attention. One reviewer called it the "best invention" because it "picks up so much dog hair and makes [their] life so easy."

Top Beauty and Self-Care Deals at Target

Want to upgrade your beauty routine or simply treat yourself to a little luxury? Start with this moisturizing lip mask, which is under $20 right now. Its deeply hydrating ingredients provide instant relief to dry lips, while omega-rich fatty acids help lips stay softer for longer. One shopper called it the "best lip product out there" and added that it "moistens lips," "makes them feel smooth (less lines)," and provides a plumping effect.

For full body care, this ultra-lightweight, portable mini massager offers a range of speeds and comes with four customizable heads to target different areas. A travel bag is also provided, so you can take it with you when you're on the go. Shoppers have used it post-workout to relieve muscle soreness, with one reviewer noting that their "recovery seems to be cut in half after a quick session post-workout."

Top Furniture Deals at Target

With deals on outdoor furniture, it's an ideal time to start preparing your outdoor space for spring, starting with this loveseat-coffee table combo. The seating is separated by a small table, and it's made of durable materials, including a steel frame that can withstand the elements. Shoppers like that it's "comfortable and easy to assemble."

And this Target-exclusive Opalhouse pouf — a comfortable, versatile piece — is on sale in two colors. Add it to a living space for extra seating or to replace an ottoman, or place it in the bedroom as a decorative feature. One shopper said it works "double-duty" as a "footrest" and "extra seating for a full house."

Top Toy Deals at Target

With Valentine's Day quickly approaching, you can find plenty of gift ideas, like these kid-loved toys and tech that are up to 41 percent off. A go-to gift for kids of all ages, this magnetic tile set includes 110 pieces of different shapes and sizes to build with and is just $50. One shopper shared that this set is "just as good as Magnatiles for a fraction of the cost," while another said their 2- and 3-year-old children "play with them for hours."

Continue to let your child's creative side run free with this electronic writing tablet. Available in pink and blue, it lets kids doodle, draw, take notes, practice writing, and more, and it can be wiped clean with the simple touch of a button. It received a near-perfect rating on Target from reviewers, with one saying it helped their 3- and 4-year-old "practice their numbers and letters." Another shopper also highlighted that tablets "aren't messy" — in other words, there's no worry about kids drawing on things.

Keep scrolling to see more of the best deals from Target right now.

