Find Out What the Top 10 Sexiest (and 3 Unsexiest) Accents in America Are, According to a Survey

Things aren’t just bigger in Texas — they’re apparently better too! (Well, at least when it comes it to their accents!)

A recent survey published by travel company Big 7 this week determined what the sexiest accents in the United States were, naming the Lone Star State in the top spot.

“Who can resist a slow, Texan drawl? Not us, and not our community, clearly,” reads the ranking for Texas, which is also the home state to several stars including Matthew McConaughey, Owen Wilson, Beyoncé, and Gary Busey.

“The typical Texan accent is a ‘Southern accent with a twist’, with strong ‘r’s and plenty of ‘Howdy’s’,” the ranking continues. “America’s sexiest accent? We’d have to agree.”

Texas native Matthew McConaughey Rick Kern/WireImage

The rest of the 49 rankings, meanwhile, were voted on by the company’s 1.5 million social media followers, with Bostonian coming in at number two, New York’s “fast and hypernasal, yet quite charming” accent finishing in third, Maine coming in fourth place and Chicago in fifth.

For sixth place, Mississipi’s “classic ‘Deep South’ accent” took the prize, while Hawaii landed itself in seventh, Philadelphia in eighth, St. Louis in ninth and Californian in tenth.

And don’t be confused: New York and Long Island, though part of the same state, are comprised of completely different accents, according to the survey. To prove it, Long Island was listed in dead last for their unsexy twang.

“People from ‘Lawnguyland’ might be a bit upset with being voted as having America’s least sexiest accent. But look, can they really disagree?” the description reads.

Similarly, California Valley and Californian finished at different spots, with the valley accent coming in at 46th — just 36 places ahead of Californian, due in part because the accent is “often ridiculed.”

Meanwhile, following behind Long Island was New Jersey in 49th place (“Think ‘cawfee’ and dropping the ‘Rs’,” the listing reads) and Minnesotan in 48th.

Other accents included in the survey rankings were Midwestern, Baltimorese, New Orelans, Charleston, Atlanta, General American and Floridian.

Jersey Shore cast Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock

Of course, social media users had a lot of strong opinions to share about the list — many of which were not positive.

One Twitter user joked, “anyone who thinks a Boston accent is sexy has one themselves and has also never heard themselves speak apparently.”

“No American accent is sexy lmao,” argued someone else, while another user added, “who’s out here thinking texas accents are sexy we need to talk.”

Me and my Texas mutuals getting ready to collect our prize 💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/TUEqyxR7O5 — SamTheGreat (@teoami) May 15, 2019

Boston?? Only if the accent is coming out of mark wahlberg’s mouth — marcy spencer (@marcywxo) May 15, 2019

“Californians have an accent? I didnt know stretching your words out counted as an accent,” noted one user.

“Hawaii is the one and only good one” claimed one person.

Someone else added, “Philly accents are definitely not attractive i have one i should know”

“List is hilarious lol they must’ve surveyed foreigners because no one in America thinks these accents are sexy,” wrote another user.