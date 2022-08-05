Practically Everyone I Know Wanted a Massage Gun on Amazon Prime Day — and This Best-Seller Is 35% Off Now

It’s backed by more than 20,900 five-star ratings

By
Carly Kulzer
Carly Kulzer
Published on August 5, 2022 03:30 PM

Massage Gun Sale
Photo: Amazon

Going to a professional for a deep tissue massage requires a lot of time and money that some of us don't have, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy the benefits at home. I talked to a variety of people who said they were after a massage gun during Amazon Prime Day for these reasons and I just so happened to find a best-seller that's 35 percent off right now.

The Toloco Massage Gun comes in a set that includes a carrying case and 10 attachments that allow you to use a variety of techniques to target specific muscles and pain points. It also has a touchscreen display that shows the speed and power, which can be adjusted to fit your needs. We suggest starting with a low level to warm up your muscles before working your way up to level 20, which is a "professional mode," according to the brand.

Massage Gun Sale
Amazon

Buy It! Toloco Massage Gun, $129.99 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com

With so many massage guns on the market, it can be hard to know which model is actually worth the money. Thankfully, this one is backed by more than 20,900 five-star ratings and it's a number-one best-seller, so you really can't go wrong.

One reviewer described it as "life-changing" and "extraordinary" for its long battery life and attachments. Another shopper loved that it's "compact and lightweight" so they can easily put it in their gym bag to use after a workout.

Similar to a professional massage, you should limit how much you work your muscles to avoid causing more harm than good. Moderation is key and it's important to give yourself a break to avoid bruising and increased tightness. According to the Mayo Clinic, a typical massage lasts between 10 to 90 minutes and has several benefits like reduced stress, increased relaxation, improved circulation, and reduced pain.

If you were like many other people and weren't able to get your hands on a massage gun during Prime Day, this is your chance to get a quality product for way less. There's no telling how long this deal will last, so don't hesitate to add the Toloco Massage Gun to your cart while it's on sale.

