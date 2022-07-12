The TikTok star and new homeowner shares her entertaining essentials for any rich moms — or just people with "rich mom energy"

Tinx's L.A. Home Purchase Inspired Her Pottery Barn Collab: 'It Sounds Cheesy, But Home Is Where The Heart Is'

Christina Najjar, better known as Tinx, has been labeled "the big sister of TikTok" for a reason.

The digital creator, advice expert and podcast host used her contagious wit and admirable honesty to grow an online following and become a resounding voice for young women.

Within two years, the social media star went from posting her first video in her studio apartment in Los Angeles to becoming an advice guru for the millennial set with 1.5 million fans — turning a hobby into a career that led to the purchase of her first home in L.A.

Ahead of the launch of her home registry in collaboration with Pottery Barn, the 31-year-old internet personality spoke with PEOPLE about home ownership with all its joys and stressors.

"It's definitely a big learning curve having a house and having so much responsibility," she tells PEOPLE of the challenges she's encountered, from a termite infestation to rodent droppings.

But despite joking "Don't buy a house, it's a trap" in a TikTok back in February, she has happily moved in and is enjoying her time decorating and entertaining her friends, she says: "I said that because you just have more and more responsibilities, but no, all jokes aside — apart from all the broken things — it's been very fun."

Tinx definitely knows about hard work. The It's Me, Tinx podcast host studied English literature and creative writing at Stanford University before attending Parsons School of Design in New York City to become a fashion journalist. But once her TikToks started taking off — in part because of her "Rich Mom Starter Pack" viral video hits — she found her calling and is now on her way to her own "rich mom" existence in L.A.

"If you told 12-year-old me that I'd have a projector in my backyard, I would have never believed you. I just feel very lucky for everything that I have and having this home," she said, nodding to one of her picks from Pottery Barn.

"It sounds cheesy, but home is where the heart is," she adds in a more serious tone. "I think rich moms and stuff is all fun, but having a home and a place to call your own, and having a community and good friends to share it with is absolutely everything."

For Tinx, that community was top of mind when putting together her Pottery Barn picks — everything was chosen with an eye to entertaining.

"I think being able to host my friends is such an honor and a privilege," she said, adding that her previous small apartments made it tough to host everyone. "I absolutely love to host people, throw parties, have people over for dinner, cook, and just having space to do that for my friends is so special. So that's definitely been the best part."

When she's not hosting friends, Tinx can be founding lounging with her cat Ceviche "in my Pottery Barn Dream Robe with a glass of jalapeno rosé watching Love Island." (The self proclaimed "robe and slipper enthusiast" gave this one top marks for being "very cozy without being too heavy.")