This Cordless Vacuum Is So Good, Reviewers Say It Deserves More Than Five Stars — and It's $50 Off
Whether you're a new homeowner or need to replace your old, worn out vacuum, finding something reliable and affordable can be difficult. Thankfully, Walmart has you covered with an abundance of options that five-star reviewers swear by. We did the searching for you and found a cordless stick vacuum that is bound to check all your boxes — and it's on sale.
With it's versatile design that doubles as a handheld vacuum, the Tineco Pwrhero 11 Cordless Vacuum is the way to go, especially if you're limited on storage space. It's slim design won't take up a lot of room, and it can run for up to 40 minutes on a single charge from the wall-mounted dock. Plus, it has a swivel head with LED lights to make cleaning hard-to-reach areas a cinch.
One reviewer loves this cordless vacuum so much, they say it deserves more than five stars, explaining that they were skeptical of stick vacuums until the first time they turned on the Tineco Pwrhero 11. They raved about how quickly it cleaned up messes from crumbs, dirt, and pet hair, and praised how well it worked on various floor types, including tile, hardwood, and thick carpet.
Buy It! Tineco Pwrhero 11 Cordless Stick Vacuum, $149 (orig. $199); walmart.com
Not only is it great for routine cleanings and keeping up with pet hair, but it also has a four-stage filtration system that helps eliminate allergens in the air, which can be game-changing during peak allergy season. Choose from three power modes and use it on all surfaces including furniture. (Note: Max mode only allows 12 minutes of run time to clean up big messes.)
Some luxury brands cost double the price, so make sure to grab the Tineco Pwrhero 11 vacuum cleaner while it's marked down to $149. The deal lasts until September 18 and it's bound to sell out, so don't wait to add it to your cart.
