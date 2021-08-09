This '90s-Inspired Camcorder Is Going Viral on TikTok, and It's Less Than $30 on Amazon
Camcorders might have slowly disappeared in the early 2000s, but thanks to TikTok they're making a major comeback — and more than a million users are here for it. The 90s-inspired gadget used to be the ideal way to capture family home videos and vacation highlights, but then smartphones took over. Now, we're bringing back all the nostalgia with the best-selling camcorder on Amazon.
The Hyleton Kids' Camcorder gained popularity from this viral TikTok video with more than one million likes and counting. It might be dubbed a kids toy, but spoiler, it's a fully functional video recorder you can take anywhere to capture content. Plus, it has a stylish design that's extra durable and available in three colors. One TikTok user says it reminds them of "the good old days," when camcorders were in their prime. Five-star reviewers love it so much, they're buying more than one and "highly recommend it" for photos and videos.
It should be noted that the quality of the photos and videos taken with the camcorder are more analog and retro, not full HD like today's smartphones. But, TikTok users and five-star reviewers say that's half the fun. To start using the camera and to save your content, you'll need to purchase an SD card (sold separately), which can also be found on Amazon. You'll then be able to choose from 10 scene selections and 15 photo frames to make your photos and videos even more unique.
"I absolutely LOVE my new camcorder. TikTok told me to buy it lol," says one satisfied shopper. "It was not hard at all to figure out and looks exactly like the photo."
For just $27, you really can't go wrong with this cute camcorder, especially if it brings back nostalgic memories. If the viral video and millions of likes on TikTok don't convince you, take it from hundreds of perfect ratings on Amazon — it's totally worth it.
