This '90s-Inspired Camcorder Is Going Viral on TikTok, and It's Less Than $30 on Amazon

The Hyleton Kids' Camcorder gained popularity from this viral TikTok video with more than one million likes and counting. It might be dubbed a kids toy, but spoiler, it's a fully functional video recorder you can take anywhere to capture content. Plus, it has a stylish design that's extra durable and available in three colors. One TikTok user says it reminds them of "the good old days," when camcorders were in their prime. Five-star reviewers love it so much, they're buying more than one and "highly recommend it" for photos and videos.