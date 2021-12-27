These Amazon Finds Clean a Gross Amount of Gunk From Earbuds and Charging Ports, and They're Going Viral on TikTok
When you use your earbuds and phone on a daily basis, it shouldn't be a surprise when they become covered with debris, which can ultimately lower the overall quality. Getting down into the small nooks and crannies can seem nearly impossible, but one TikTok user discovered a couple of Amazon finds that work like a charm. The viral video has more than 100,000 likes and counting, and each featured product has more than 1,300 five-star ratings on Amazon. Since they're both relatively affordable, it's no wonder they've become such a hit.
The AirSquares Earbud Cleaning Putty and PurePort Multi-Tool Kit should be in the hands of everyone who has trouble cleaning their earbuds and iPhone charging ports. They cost $11 and $30 respectively, and work in mere seconds according to the viral TikTok video. The putty comes in a pack of 12 pieces, and the charging port cleaner has five sides with various tools to properly and safely clean your device.
The tool kit is designed for Apple iPhone users to clean debris inside ports (tools 1–3), restore connectors with conductivity solution (tools 4–5), and wipe away lint from the surface (tool 6). Note that this cleaning tool is not ideal for iPad Pro 3rd or 4th generations, but works well on all other Apple products, according to the brand. "If you're on the fence JUST DO IT. Sure it's a premium price but you get what you paid for," wrote one five-star reviewer. "I have a dozen cables and lightning accessories/adapters and this got the job done. Not only did the headache of inconsistent charging go away, but my HDMI adapter now works flawlessly."
If you have a different smartphone that isn't Apple, don't worry — the putty works almost just as well, even though it's made to clean Apple Airpods and other earbuds. One square will clean your earbuds and make them look and sound like new without leaving any sticky residue behind. Not only does it make them look better, but it actually improves sound quality by clearing ear wax and other debris from the speakers. You can also use it to clean hard-to-reach spaces in your car like cupholders and centercolsoles.
"I've had my Airpods for over a year and when the sound quality was diminishing, I was afraid they had a short life expectancy and I would need to get a new pair," said one satisfied shopper. "Enter this product — it literally took five minutes to clean each earbud effectively, and instantly the sound quality was as good as new!" The reviewer went on to say that one square goes a long way and can be used multiple times if you tear it in half, making the purchase even more budget-friendly.
With these genius products on hand, you'll be able to routinely clean your earbuds and charging ports at home without spending hundreds of dollars at a repair shop. And we have TikTok and Amazon to thank for it.
