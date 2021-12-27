These Amazon Finds Clean a Gross Amount of Gunk From Earbuds and Charging Ports, and They're Going Viral on TikTok

The tool kit is designed for Apple iPhone users to clean debris inside ports (tools 1–3), restore connectors with conductivity solution (tools 4–5), and wipe away lint from the surface (tool 6). Note that this cleaning tool is not ideal for iPad Pro 3rd or 4th generations, but works well on all other Apple products, according to the brand. "If you're on the fence JUST DO IT. Sure it's a premium price but you get what you paid for," wrote one five-star reviewer. "I have a dozen cables and lightning accessories/adapters and this got the job done. Not only did the headache of inconsistent charging go away, but my HDMI adapter now works flawlessly."