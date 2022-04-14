The Best-Selling Passport Wallet on Amazon Comes with a Vaccine Card Holder — and It's on Sale for Under $10
If your Instagram feed hadn't already made it obvious, more and more people are heading back out on international trips. But one thing that has changed from pre-COVID travel: A CDC vaccination card is required when traveling internationally.
So instead of fumbling through your bag trying to find your crumpled-up vaccine card, save yourself some stress with a passport wallet and vaccination card combo holder.
Upgrade your travel essentials with the Tigari Passport Wallet and Vaccine Card Holder Combo, which is the top seller in Amazon's passport wallets category. The passport holder is made with water-resistant faux leather and includes a clear plastic slot for a CDC vaccination card. Currently on sale for under $10, shoppers have nothing but praise for the "little gem" of a wallet, as one five-star reviewer said, "It definitely made showing my passport and vaccination status to TSA a whole lot easier."
Buy It! Tigari Passport Wallet Vaccine Card Holder Combo, $7.99 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com
The multipurpose holder can easily fit into purses, backpacks, and even your jean pockets thanks to its ultra-slim profile and lightweight design. If you are looking for a place to put more than just your passport and vaccine card, it also can accommodate cash and cards, so it really can keep all your important belongings in one place. Available in nine hues, travelers can opt for a pop of color, like teal and rose gold, or something more neutral like dark blue and black.
If the passport wallet combo wasn't enough as is, it also comes with a separate clear vaccination card holder and detachable lanyard for easy access when you don't necessarily want to bring out your entire wallet and passport, like at a bar or restaurant. Both options keep your vaccination card free from wrinkles or bends, making it "a must-have for international travel," at least according to its 3,000 five-star ratings.
If you are stocking up on essentials before your next big trip, make sure to add the Tigari Passport Wallet and Vaccine Card Holder Combo to your cart. Your future self (who, let's hope, will be tanning on a beach soon enough) is already thanking you.
