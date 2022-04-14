The Best-Selling Passport Wallet on Amazon Comes with a Vaccine Card Holder — and It's on Sale for Under $10

The multipurpose holder can easily fit into purses, backpacks, and even your jean pockets thanks to its ultra-slim profile and lightweight design. If you are looking for a place to put more than just your passport and vaccine card, it also can accommodate cash and cards, so it really can keep all your important belongings in one place. Available in nine hues, travelers can opt for a pop of color, like teal and rose gold, or something more neutral like dark blue and black.