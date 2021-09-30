Amazon Shoppers Call These Reusable Face Masks 'Comfy and Silk-Like on the Skin,' and You Can Get 5 for $18
After a year and a half of wearing masks, you're probably ready to refresh your collection with a few new styles. Luckily, Amazon has thousands of affordable options to choose from, and we found a pack of five customer-loved cloth masks on sale for $18.
Each mask is made from three-ply, machine-washable cotton and comes with an activated carbon filter that fits inside the mask for extra protection against pollutants. The masks also have bendable nose wires and adjustable ear loops, so you can customize the size to best fit your face. They're available in 15 different color combinations, including neutrals, bright patterns, and subtle florals.
Especially if you're heading back into the office this fall, you'll want a mask that's comfortable enough to wear all day. Amazon shoppers say these masks do the trick and are even breathable enough to keep on for a post-work gym session. Plus, you get five colors or patterns in each pack, so you'll be able to find one that matches your outfit each day.
Tons of other shoppers raved about the masks' soft fabric and durability. "Other masks I have used shrink or fade when washed," one wrote. "I washed these when they came in, and they look exactly the same. The nose and chin piece keep it on my face without it shifting when I am chewing or talking. Great purchase."
"These masks are really good quality and well made," a second shopper said, adding, "they are super breathable, and the material is very comfy and silk-like on the skin. I will definitely buy more colors to share with my family. I totally recommend these."
For $18, you can't go wrong with this pack of five reusable face masks that you can mix and match with the rest of your wardrobe this fall. Shop more colors of the Tianlu Reusable Face Masks at Amazon below.
