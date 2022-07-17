8 Amazon Finds from Small Businesses to Buy Right Now Now, According to Tia Mowry

Mowry's small business product picks are as varied as it gets, with plenty of ultra-practical choices as well as some fun accessories. She's particularly loving the sustainable Pela cases for AirPods and phones, made from flax plants, noting, "they're plant-based and sustainable… and when you're ready for a new case, you can send it back to Pela and they'll use the materials to create something new. I just think that's so cool."