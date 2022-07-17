8 Amazon Finds from Small Businesses to Buy Right Now Now, According to Tia Mowry
Tia Mowry is our new Amazon shopping guide. Better yet, she's highlighting small businesses, so we feel even better about adding every single item to the cart.
The multi-talented star — who rose to fame alongside her sister Tamera during the run of their beloved '90s sitcom Sister, Sister, and through later movies and reality shows — has proven just how many things she can juggle, and excel at. In more recent years she's published multiple cookbooks, starred in a cooking show, launched a podcast, and then turned her attention to products.
The star created a homeware collection, Spice! By Tia Mowry in 2021 and also co-founded You Are the Anser, a vitamin brand inspired by her health journey after being diagnosed with endometriosis. And now, she's treated us all to a roundup of her Amazon faves, with products exclusively from small businesses.
"As an entrepreneur myself, I know first-hand how difficult it can be to own and operate a small business," Mowry tells PEOPLE. "I really appreciate how great Amazon is to small businesses and how they support entrepreneurs and artisans with free tools and resources that enable them to grow and succeed — and of course provide them access to hundreds of millions of customers!"
Amazon's Small Business section now features a new Small Business Badge, making it easier than ever to focus your shopping habits on women-owned brands, Black-owned brands, and other small businesses — and Mowry's picks are the perfect place to start.
Tia Mowry's Top Amazon Small Business Picks
- FootNanny Starter Kit Bundle, $38.48
- Nadean Designs Evil Eye Necklace, $56.99
- Raw Black Tourmaline Prong Stud Earrings, $40
- Pela: AirPod and AirPod Pro Case, $14.95–$18.95
- Easy Peasie Vegetable Powder Blends Three-Pack, $34.99
- Mommy and Me Matching Hats, $35
- Crafts and the City Luxury Shower Steamers Aromatherapy Gift Set, $29.99 (orig. $31.99)
- Pela: Phone Case for iPhone 13, $39.95
Mowry's small business product picks are as varied as it gets, with plenty of ultra-practical choices as well as some fun accessories. She's particularly loving the sustainable Pela cases for AirPods and phones, made from flax plants, noting, "they're plant-based and sustainable… and when you're ready for a new case, you can send it back to Pela and they'll use the materials to create something new. I just think that's so cool."
Buy It! Pela: AirPod and AirPod Pro Case, $14.95–$18.95; amazon.com
When it comes to choosing some fun accessories, the actor and author opted for a raw black tourmaline pair of earrings. "[They] go so well with everything. Each pair is extra special since every pair is different," she added.
Another theme of her picks? Great products to use with her kiddos. The Mommy and Me matching hats are adorable for a day out on the town, but she called out the Easy Peasie powders in particular as her favorite Amazon purchase in a long time. "They are the perfect
way for me to sneak veggies into all my kid's meals. I put it on their lunches, bring it out to restaurants — I'll do what I have to do to make sure they get their vegetables!" she shares.
Whether you're looking for something to help you relax, look great on your next night out, or make life with the kids a little easier, this multi-talented star has the perfect small business choices. We're totally sold. Discover more through Amazon's Small Business hub, or shop all of Tia Mowry's picks below.
Buy It! Raw Black Tourmaline Prong Stud Earrings, $40; amazon.com
Buy It! FootNanny Starter Kit Bundle, $38.48; amazon.com
Buy It! Nadean Designs Evil Eye Necklace, $56.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Easy Peasie Vegetable Powder Blends Three-Pack, $34.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Mommy and Me Matching Hats, $35; amazon.com
Buy It! Crafts and the City Luxury Shower Steamers Aromatherapy Gift Set, $29.99 (orig. $31.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Pela: Phone Case for iPhone 13, $39.95; amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- 8 Amazon Finds from Small Businesses to Buy Right Now Now, According to Tia Mowry
- The Internet-Famous Flattering Swimsuit That Promises to Snatch Your Waist? Yeah, It's Totally Worth It
- So Many Luxe Products from Olaplex, Oribe, and More Are Marked Down at This Hush-Hush Sale
- The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask That Shoppers Can't Stop Buying Is Back in Stock After Selling Out at Amazon