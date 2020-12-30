2020, As Told By the Things I Bought in Quarantine

In March, I bought a Dutch oven because — and this is a direct quote I told my sister before purchasing — "Making bread will be a fun way to pass the time in the next few weeks inside."

Anyway, I decided to make my own bread. BREAD! Like a peasant woman from the 1500s whose husband was always off working on the farm. In reality, I have no husband and therefore continue to consume the bread mostly on my own.

This is my favorite, so-easy-even-I-could-do-it recipe from Girl Versus Dough. No sourdough starter or waiting for it to rise forever or whatever lies your over-achieving friends told you (sorry, guys, I love you but it's all too hard).