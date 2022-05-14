These Are Amazon's Most Popular Deals for Prime Members Right Now

Eminta's now-$14 desk mat is another top-rated home find that's on sale for Prime subscribers. The reversible mat also functions as a mouse pad, ensuring you can work comfortably while protecting your office or home desk from marks and stains. It's received more than 16,000 five-star ratings for its durability, price point, and functionality. Owners love that it adds some color and style to any work setup, and is easy to wipe down and clean. If you find yourself getting frustrated with the small size of most mousepads, this is great for easing that frustration and getting more out of your workspace, too.