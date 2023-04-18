Does Your Child Need Therapy? Look No Further Than These Online Therapy Companies

That said, as a parent, it important to vet your child's virtual therapist or psychiatrist just as you would an in-person provider—but that can be an overwhelming process. So to help make it a little easier to find good child therapists, we did some of the research for you. We evaluated over 80 online providers with the help of three licensed therapists, surveyed 10,000 users, and signed up for the companies ourselves to test the services. We also had this article fact-checked and medically reviewed by a licensed therapist. Here are 11 online therapy companies we recommend for families with children.

Depression, anxiety, ADHD, and behavioral issues are the most common mental health problems amongst kids and teens, and catching these issues early can mean the difference between a happy, healthy kid and serious future challenges. As awareness of mental health issues among young people grows, therapy for kids and teens is also becoming more available online. The virtual therapist usually has specialized experience treating childhood mental health concerns, whether that's low self-esteem, social anxiety, or bullying, and it can be very effective. Your kid can meet with their therapist individually (or with you present, if they prefer) and they can get support for a wide range of concerns. An online psychiatrist can also prescribe your child medication, if that is deemed necessary.

01 of 11 Most Comprehensive: Thriveworks Thriveworks Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: Varies by provider but starts at $99 without insurance

Varies by provider but starts at $99 without insurance Insurance Accepted?: Yes

Yes Types of Therapy: Kids, Teen, Individual, Couples, Family, Group, Medication Management, Psychiatry Why We Chose It Thriveworks stands out because it offers both online and in-person therapy to kids, teens, and families all across the country. Its providers use a range of approaches proven effective for treating a variety of children's mental health issues. Pros & Cons Pros Its therapists have specialized experience treating kids and teens

Overs both teletherapy and in-person therapy at its 380 in-person locations

Accepts health insurance Cons Difficult to search for therapists with specific cultural identities

Session prices vary based on provider

Availability of kids therapy varies by location Overview Thriveworks is an online and in-person therapy service that operates in 45 states. With 380 in-person locations—plus virtual options—it offers a comprehensive suite of services that includes therapy for kids, teens, adults, families, and groups, plus psychiatry. Additionally, unlike many competitors, therapists at Thriveworks treat a wide variety of issues that affect children, from bullying to learning disorders to behavioral issues. While the number of therapists that treat kids varies based on state, finding a provider isn't likely to be a problem because it has such a wide network of providers. On the website, you'll find a list of providers by state and you can pick anyone that is accepting new clients. To keep your search refined to your needs, you can use the site's filters to narrow down therapists by the ages they treat. You can also call the Thriveworks offices to get help finding an in-person provider. If you and your child opt for teletherapy, sessions take place via live video and audio—there is no text-based therapy. Therapists at Thriveworks use modalities like play therapy, which can help kids express feelings; cognitive behavioral therapy, which can help kids reframe their reactions and perceptions; and dialectical behavior therapy, which gives teens tools to manage overwhelming emotions. Plans & Prices Thriveworks isn't a subscription-based service: You can schedule and pay as you go. Session fees vary based on provider, location, and insurance acceptance but start at $99. User Satisfaction Overall, Thriveworks users found their experience to be positive: 88% of our 105 users rated their therapist qualifications positively, compared to an 84% average; 80% would recommend it to a friend, compared to a 71% average; and 90% rated it positively overall, compared to an 84% average. One of our testers of Thriveworks noted that their experience with the company was much more personal and inviting than that of other online therapy platforms, noting that, "as someone who uses telehealth therapy often, I felt willing to open up because I didn't feel like I was using a service run by a massive corporation. It felt very personable."

02 of 11 Best for Young Kids: Little Otter Little Otter Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: $90 for intake session; $200 per session; $540 for assessment bundle; $2,040 for 12-session bundle; $500 for psychiatric evaluation; $250 for each psychiatric follow-up

$90 for intake session; $200 per session; $540 for assessment bundle; $2,040 for 12-session bundle; $500 for psychiatric evaluation; $250 for each psychiatric follow-up Insurance Accepted?: Only one plan (Kaiser Permanente)

Only one plan (Kaiser Permanente) Types of Therapy: Children's, Couples, Family Why We Chose It Little Otter supports young children's mental health through therapy, psychiatry, medication management, and parental and family training and education to create a healthy home environment. Pros & Cons Pros Is designed specifically for kids up to age 14

Has psychiatry and medication management services

Offers couples and family counseling Cons Doesn't accept insurance

May be too expensive for some

Limited to only 12 states Overview Little Otter is designed specifically to treat kids up to age 14, an age group that isn't always easy to find treatment for, especially online. Not only does it offer therapy and psychiatry services for your kid, but it also has a range of other services aimed at supporting your child's mental health, including family and couples therapy, individual therapy (if your own issues are affecting your ability to parent), parental coaching, and parental education resources. There's also a chatline for an additional cost, which provides guidance for you as a parent during business hours. Clearly, the team at Little Otter has thought of everything, and its providers are equipped to treat a range of kids' mental health issues, including OCD, trauma recovery, ADHD, behavioral issues, eating disorders, and anxiety. Sessions take place over live video and last around 45 minutes, while psychiatry sessions last between 15 to 30 minutes every four to six weeks. One big drawback? Little Otter is expensive. So while its services could greatly benefit kids and their families, it's not accessible to everyone. Plans & Prices Little Otter isn't a subscription service: It has a pay-per-session model. It only accepts one insurance plan—Kaiser Permanente. Pricing is as follows: $90 for a 30-minute welcome session

$200 per 45-minute therapy session

$680 for a bundle of four 45-minute therapy sessions

$1920 for a bundle of 12 45-minute therapy sessions

$500 for an initial child psychiatry evaluation

$250 for a 15-30-minute psychiatric follow-up session It costs $29.99/month for its on-demand chatline, which includes emotional and behavior guidance and support during business hours. User Satisfaction Our user survey indicates that Little Otter supports its users overall. Eighty-one percent of the 105 users we surveyed said it was better than services used in the past, 79% rated their therapist's qualifications positively, and 70% of users said their provider met all or most of their needs. Our Little Otter tester was happy with the quality of care and scheduling speed. She noted that "the therapist asked me thought-provoking questions, and showed significant interest and discerning curiosity, allowing me to cover all of our mental health concerns." She also explained that, "impressively, I was able to schedule a session for my daughter within 24 hours of my first solo session with the therapist."

03 of 11 Best for Teenagers: Teen Counseling Teen Counseling Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: $240 to $360 per month

$240 to $360 per month Insurance Accepted?: No

No Types of Therapy: Teen, Individual Why We Chose It Teen Counseling is designed specifically to help teens and features therapists who specialize in adolescent mental health. Teens can get counseling on their own or with you, together or separately, and each person's privacy is respected. Pros & Cons Pros Designed specifically for teens and their parents

Includes chat messaging between sessions

Respects teen privacy in chats Cons Follows a surge pricing model

You're charged even if you miss sessions

Short session times Overview Teen Counseling is an online therapy platform owned by BetterHelp that specializes in therapy for teens between the ages of 13 and 19, as well as for you as a parent. Like BetterHelp, therapy at Teen Counseling operates as a monthly subscription service and your plan includes weekly live sessions and messaging for one set price. Your sessions can be private or include your teen. The company is an effective option for teens experiencing a myriad of problems, such as low self-esteem, stress, the effects of bullying, anxiety, anger, and more. Your weekly live sessions take place over live chat, video, or phone, but your teen can also message your therapist via a private chat portal anytime between sessions and receive asynchronous responses. If both you and your teen sign up, you'll both have separate messaging platforms so you and your teen can independently (and privately) message your therapist. This is critical: To have effective therapy, both you and your teen must feel secure that what you share is confidential. It also means that you as a parent can get support and advice for how best to support your teen who is undergoing treatment for depression, anxiety, or other mental health issues. Plans & Prices Teen Counseling doesn't accept insurance and doesn't have set rates. Rather, subscription fees vary based on location, availability, and demand. Your subscription cost usually ranges from $260 to $360 per month for one weekly session and unlimited messaging. User Satisfaction Overall, Teen Counseling performed well among users: 85% of our 105 surveyed users rating it positively overall, compared to an 84% average; 88% said it was better than services used in the past, compared to an 86% average; and 85% rated their therapist qualifications positively overall, compared to an 84% average. Our tester of Teen Counseling noted that "[my teen] said he enjoyed talking to his therapist and that she was giving him 'a different way to look at things' that he hadn't thought about before. He indicated that he wanted to keep engaging in therapy using the Teen Counseling platform even after this review was complete."

04 of 11 Best for Family Therapy: LifeStance Health Life Stance Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: $75 - $300 per session without insurance

$75 - $300 per session without insurance Insurance Accepted?: Yes

Yes Types of Therapy: Individual, Family, Couples, Groups, Kids, Teens, Psychiatry, Medication Management Why We Chose It LifeStance Health has a suite of therapy offerings that support children and their families, including family therapy as well as parent-child therapy and kids therapy. This makes it a flexible and sustainable option for families over time. Pros & Cons Pros Specializes in family therapy

Also has parent-child, kids, and teen therapy

Culturally diverse providers Cons No options for messaging

Not available in all 50 states

Final prices only available after sign up Overview Sometimes you need to get the whole family involved to support your child's mental health. LifeStance Health can help you do just that. It offers comprehensive services including family, kids, teens, and parent-child therapy to address the complex challenges that affect family systems and often impact young people the most. Additionally, it offers couples and individual therapy, should one or both of you as parents need support so you can be your best for your kids. Sessions are 45 minutes long and take place over live video. Therapists come from diverse backgrounds (which makes it accessible for a variety of cultures and identities) and use varied modalities including, but not limited to, dialectical behavior therapy, which helps patients regulate overwhelming emotions; emotion-focused therapy, which focuses on processing feelings rather than thoughts; and psychodynamic techniques, which look at the deeper roots of repeated challenges. Family therapy at LifeStance Health can improve your communication as a family, help with boundary setting, support you in controlling difficult emotions, and assist in developing empathy for all family members. This in turn can support a positive, healthy environment for kids. Plans & Prices Unlike many competitors, LifeStance Health doesn't require a subscription. It's a pay-as-you-go system, with out-of-pocket costs varying according to the provider and ranging from $75 to $300 per 45-minute session. LifeStance accepts most commercial insurance plans from each state in which it offers services. User Satisfaction LifeStance is a solid choice overall according to the 105 users we surveyed. Ninety percent rated their therapist's qualifications positively, compared to an 84% average. Eighty-eight percent rated it positively overall, compared to an 84% average, and 88% said it was better than services used in the past, compared to an 86% average. Our tester of LifeStance noted that "In general, I was delighted with my therapist. I felt that they listened to me and were compassionate," and felt that "due to the expansive network of providers LifeStance employs, the chances of receiving good quality of care for various mental health issues is likely."

05 of 11 Best for Psychiatry: Talkiatry Talkiatry Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: Depends on insurance

Depends on insurance Insurance Accepted?: Yes

Yes Types of Therapy: Individual and Kids Psychiatry or Psychiatry/Therapy combo Why We Chose It Talkiatry offers psychiatry services for children as young as five years old, a rarity in the online therapy world. It also has high user satisfaction, indicating that it's a safe choice for your child. Pros & Cons Pros Offers psychiatry for kids age five and up

Has high user satisfaction

Clinicians are empathetic and caring Cons Only accepts patients with insurance

You won't know the cost until sign-up

Not available in all states Overview Talkiatry is an online psychiatry service that treats individuals, both adults and children aged five and up—highly unusual for an online psychiatry practice. It does not offer stand-alone therapy, though psychiatrists may refer patients to a Talkiatry therapist to work with additionally if they think that's what's best for you or your child. Talkiatry is unique in that it only accepts patients whose insurance it accepts. That's unfortunate for those who don't have insurance. However, it does accept a large variety of carriers. It's always a little nerve-wracking to put your child's mental health in the hands of a stranger, especially online. Luckily, Talkiatry sets the bar high in terms of quality of care. In our survey, users indicated that Talkiatry psychiatrists are patient, caring, and truly take their time with patients. This can make all the difference, whether you're seeking help for your child who displays behavioral issues related to ADHD, struggles with insomnia, or has Tourette's syndrome. Sessions take place over live video. Many providers come from diverse backgrounds and speak foreign languages, which broadens the number of communities Talkiatry can serve. Plans & Prices Talkiatry accepts many major insurance plans, and will only take you or your child on as a patient if it accepts yours. Fees for sessions and medication will vary based on your coverage. Your child's first psychiatry visit will be 60 minutes, while follow-ups will be 30 minutes long. User Satisfaction Overall, it appears that Talkiatry offers an elevated experience staffed by caring providers: 44% of our 105 users said their provider never made them feel rushed, compared to a 32% average; 58% said they like how their provider took their time with them, compared to a 52% average; and 92% rated it positively overall, compared to an 84% average. Our tester of Talkiatry noted that "my appointment began on-time and my psychiatrist was very welcoming and created an environment that felt very conversational. The initial appointment was 60 minutes long—double how long initial appointments at other companies I'd tried before."

06 of 11 Best for ADHD: Amwell Amwell Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: $109–$279 per session without insurance

$109–$279 per session without insurance Insurance Accepted?: Yes

Yes Platforms: Individual, Couples, Kids, Teens, Family, Psychiatry/Medication Management Why We Chose It Amwell features caring clinicians who specialize in treating ADHD in children. It also offers psychiatry and medication management should that be necessary for your child's ADHD treatment. Pros & Cons Pros Has clinicians who treat ADHD in kids

Offers psychiatry and medication management

Accepts insurance Cons Sessions end automatically after 45 minutes

Not designed specifically for kids

No sliding scale options for the uninsured Overview Amwell is an online therapy platform that treats a variety of issues for a variety of patients, from kids age 10 and up to adults. Not only does it offer therapy services, but it also has psychiatric and medication management services that can enhance treatment for ADHD, plus other common issues that kids face like depression, anxiety disorders such as OCD and panic, and other neurodivergent conditions. All sessions at Amwell take place over live video and last a full 45 minutes, which end promptly and automatically. Its clinicians might treat your child's ADHD with behavioral therapy to help them manage hyperactivity and impulsivity; play therapy to provide an outlet for physiological, mental, and emotional stress; and/or medications. With a large pool of providers to choose from, a pay-as-you-go rather than a subscription system, and the ability to switch providers easily, finding a provider who treats ADHD in children that both you and your child click with is easier than at many other companies. Plans & Prices Amwell offers a pay-as-you-go model, and session fees vary according to your provider's experience level: Therapist with Master's degree: $109 per session

$109 per session Therapist with Ph.D.: $129 per session

$129 per session Initial psychiatric visit: $279

$279 Follow-up psychiatric sessions: $109 per session Amwell also accepts a wide variety of major insurance plans—if your plan is accepted, you will be responsible for a copay. User Satisfaction Amwell demonstrated a solid performance in our user survey. Ninety-one percent of our 105 users rated its psychiatry services positively overall, compared to a 77% average; 88% rated it positively overall, compared to an 84% average; and 86% said their provider met all or most of their needs, compared to a 77% average. Our tester of Amwell tried out a few of the company's services. She said "I found the process of finding an individual therapist quite easy through Amwell. I also liked how easy it was to schedule sessions." She also felt that "our couples therapist was absolutely wonderful. We felt very heard and validated by her. She was solution-focused, providing us with ideas and tools we could use to enhance our communication."

07 of 11 Best for Black Communities: Therapy for Black Girls Therapy for black girls Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: Depends on provider

Depends on provider Insurance Accepted?: Depends on provider

Depends on provider Types of Therapy: Individual, Couples, Teens, Family, Group, Psychiatry/Medication Management, Peer Support Why We Chose It Therapy for Black Girls serves a critical need for culturally informed and relatable therapy for Black girls, women, and female-identifying folks. Pros & Cons Pros Is designed specifically for Black girls and women

Offers practitioners across 50 states

Has Sister Circle, an online community Cons Limited search filters

Session fees vary by provider

Sister Circles has a monthly fee Overview Therapy for Black Girls is an online directory that connects Black girls and women to therapists who are culturally informed and have a shared identity. This couldn't be more needed, as only 4% of therapists were Black as of 2018. When therapists aren't relatable or, worse, are insensitive, therapy can do more harm than good. By providing targeted support, Therapy for Black Girls makes therapy more accessible for young Black girls, which in turn can normalize and destigmatize mental health support within the Black community. Since it's a directory, you use the site to search for the provider you need. Search filters are a bit limited: Apart from logistical filters, such as location and insurance acceptance, searching by specialty is as specific as it gets. Still, each therapist has a shared ethnic and racial identity with you as a member of the BIPOC community, which reduces the need for some culturally specific search filters; you can also specifically filter for therapists who work with kids and teens, essentially guaranteeing that you will find an appropriate provider for your child. Each therapist sets their own policies and session fees, including whether or not they accept insurance. They may also treat a variety of issues (like anxiety, depression, and survivors of racial trauma) and may provide multiple forms of therapy besides individual therapy (such as kids and couples therapy). Therapists are trained in a variety of effective approaches, like CBT. Plans & Prices The site is free to use for therapy seekers. Since it's a directory, each therapist sets their own rates and policies. User Satisfaction Our user survey results indicate that Therapy for Black Girls is holding true to its promise to serve the community: 83% of the 180 users we surveyed would use it to search for a new therapist if needed, 86% said it was good or very good at connecting them to a therapist, and 76% said it was likely or very likely that they'd still be seeing the same therapist in six months. Our reviewer of Therapy for Black Girls noted that "the directory is filled with useful information and a variety of options for both online and in-person therapy sessions. It's encouraging to see faces like mine, and I feel like they'll have a better understanding of my issues."

08 of 11 Best for LGBTQIA+ Children: Inclusive Therapists Inclusive therapists Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: Depends on provider

Depends on provider Insurance Accepted?: Depends on provider

Depends on provider Types of Therapy: Kids, Teens, Couples, Individuals, Family, Group, Psychiatry/Medication Management Why We Chose It Inclusive Therapists features therapists who specialize in treating LGBTQIA+ minors. Its extensive search features include filters for therapists with similar gender identities and sexual orientations, making therapy feel safer for your LGBTQIA+ child. Pros & Cons Pros Has therapists who specialize in LGBTQIA+ minors

Has an extensive range of search filters

Has therapists who offer sliding scale rates Cons Therapist availability varies

Session fees vary

Not designed specifically for LGBTQIA+ community Overview Inclusive Therapists is a directory that's committed to inclusivity on many levels, including race, nationality, language, socioeconomic status, and of course, gender and sexual identities. Not only that, it features therapists who provide kids and teen therapy in addition to adult individuals, couples, families, groups, and those needing medication management. It's about as broad as it comes. Finding online therapists who treat children is already a challenge, but finding those who provide culturally informed care for LGBTQIA+ kids can be even harder. Yet teens and kids who don't fit into the status quo are often bullied at school or experience mental health challenges unique to their identity. In fact, suicidal ideation (having thoughts about self-harm) is on the rise among teens in the LGBTQIA+ community. Getting support from an empathetic and understanding professional can make all the difference for them. Since it has extensive search filters, you can get even more specific with your search. You might look for therapists who speak a foreign language, identify with a specific culture, or hold specific spiritual beliefs if that's important to you and your child. Plans & Prices As Inclusive Therapists is a directory, session fees, insurance acceptance, and policies will all depend on the therapist. User Satisfaction Users indicate that Inclusive Therapists scores particularly high for cultural inclusivity towards the LGBTQIA+ community: 28% of our 180 users said their therapist was more culturally inclusive towards the LGBTQIA+ community than past providers, compared to a 23% average; 40% of users said it was much better overall than services used in the past, compared to a 39% average; and 47% were very satisfied with the therapist they found, compared to a 43% average. Our reviewer of Inclusive Therapists noted that "I was pleased to learn Inclusive Therapists make searching for a therapist relatively simple. You can begin your search on the landing page, then narrow your search based on what you're hoping to find. There are many options to fine-tune your search regarding specific services, specialties, therapeutic approaches, cultural knowledge, location, and more."

09 of 11 Best for Bullying: Wellnite Wellnite Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: $73 - $112 per month for therapy; $61 - $95 per month for medication; $159 - $245 per month for a combo

$73 - $112 per month for therapy; $61 - $95 per month for medication; $159 - $245 per month for a combo Insurance Accepted?: Yes

Yes Types of Therapy: Individual, Teens, Couples, Psychiatry/Medication Management Why We Chose It Wellnite features therapists who treat teens experiencing a range of mental health issues, including the effects of bullying. Pros & Cons Pros Therapists treat teens experiencing bullying

Is one of the most affordable therapy platforms

Offers live chat sessions for the socially anxious Cons Most affordable options require buying bundles

Customer satisfaction is average

Limited therapist modalities Overview Wellnite is an affordable online therapy and medication management company that serves kids, including those who are dealing with bullying, as well as adults and couples experiencing a broad range of issues. It's known for discounted prices, which are especially low when buying large bundles (half a year to a year), though price-per-month rates are comparable to other online therapy companies. Most therapists draw from cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), one of the most well-researched therapy modalities available. CBT can help victims of bullying by addressing bullying repercussions, including feelings of emotional distress, low self-esteem, and low assertiveness. For example, a therapist might help your child reframe self-denigrating thoughts, address difficult feelings, and find coping and assertiveness skills. If the bullying has been severe, many Wellnite therapists specialize in trauma and can help address more serious feelings of distress. CBT is also helpful for bullies themselves, though if your child is exhibiting such behavior, it's worth considering seeing an in-person therapist. Plans & Prices Wellnite accepts a variety of insurance plans. You can expect to pay the following without insurance: Therapy (Six 30-minute sessions, four 45-minute sessions, or three 60-minute sessions per month plus access to member support): $112 per month billed monthly, $90 per month billed biannually, and $73 per month billed annually. Medication Management (One doctor visit per month, wholesale pricing on medication, and free shipping): $95 per month charged monthly, $76 per month charged bi-annually, and $61 per month charged annually. Medication and Therapy Combo (One doctor visit and two 30-minute sessions or one 60-minute session per month): $245 per month charged monthly, $196 per month charged bi-annually, or $159 per month charged annually. User Satisfaction Wellnite users rated it as a solid choice that met their needs for the most part. Seventy-five percent of the 105 users we surveyed said it met all or most of their needs, compared to a 77% average; 80% rated it positively overall, compared to an 84% average; and 81% rated their therapist's qualifications positively, compared to an 84% average. Our Wellnite tester was impressed with how easy it was to access services, noting that "overall, the site is well designed and easy to navigate, thanks to a simple top menu." She also felt that "a big perk of Wellnite is that you get to select your therapist, doctor, or mental health coach from a directory of bios once you've subscribed. There is no algorithm to choose for you."

10 of 11 Best Directory: Headway Headway Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: Depends on provider and insurance coverage

Depends on provider and insurance coverage Insurance Accepted?: Yes

Yes Types of Therapy: Kids, Teens, Individuals, Couples, Family, Psychiatry/Medication Management Why We Chose It Headway makes it easy to find therapists who treat kids for a variety of issues, and you can book a session right on the therapist's bio page. Plus, all therapists at Headway accept insurance. Pros & Cons Pros Easy to search for therapists who treat kids

In-network with over 30 insurance companies

You can schedule sessions on the therapist's bio page Cons You need insurance to book a session

Doesn't accept Medicare/Medicaid

Doesn't cover all 50 states Overview Therapy is known to be expensive, but having insurance doesn't always resolve that issue — many therapists and psychiatrists accept a limited range of them or none at all. The directory Headway was designed to alleviate that very problem. Providers listed on Headway accept over 30 types of insurance, though exact coverage varies according to each one. However, you must have insurance to sign up and book with a provider. It's easy to find a child or teen therapist at Headway. It's one of only a few filters, and you can find it under the "More Filters" option. Additionally, you can filter for concerns that children often face, like anxiety, depression, or ADHD. It hosts a wide variety of providers who use a diverse set of modalities ranging from the most common (like CBT) to the more unique, like art therapy and attachment-based therapy, which takes into account how your child learned to relate to and build a relationship with you as their parent at a young age (and in turn affects the way your child develops other relationships). Another great feature at Headway is the ability to book a session right on the therapist's bio page. Between that, the simple search features, and the insurance options, Headway makes it easy to get therapy for your child. Plans & Prices Headway accepts 30+ insurance plans, but plans vary by state. As it's a directory, each provider sets their own plans and policies, but the site itself is free to use for therapy seekers. User Satisfaction Our survey indicates that users are pleased with Headway. Forty-five percent of our 180 users said it was very likely they would recommend Headway to someone like them, which was average across the other directories we reviewed. Sixty-two percent were able to find a provider who met all or most of their needs, and 73% would start their search there again if needed. Our reviewer noted that "overall, Headway is a useful directory for those in need of a qualified therapist that's in-network with their insurance, suggesting it is succeeding in making online therapy more accessible and affordable by bridging the gap between therapists and those in need of care."