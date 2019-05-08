This Ridiculously Comfy Oversized Sweatshirt Is Also a Blanket — And It’s Super Cheap on Amazon Right Now

Image zoom Amazon

ABC’s Shark Tank has introduced us to countless memorable products, inventions, and businesses over the years from Scrub Daddy to Fresh Patch, and that list also includes this insanely cozy sweatshirt, which you can now get for a steal on Amazon.

The Comfy, the original blanket sweatshirt made famous by Shark Tank, is now on sale for just $34 on Amazon. Shoppers can snag the fun find for 30 percent off, making it a cheap and cozy gift you can still get in time for Mother’s Day.

With its plush material and roomy design, the two-in-one piece is designed to keep your whole body warm and, as its name implies, comfy. The oversized hoodie, which comes in nine colors, can be worn like your typical sweatshirt, or draped over your entire body while you sit on the couch. It’s also reversible, so you can cuddle up with its fuzzy sherpa interior or its super soft microfiber exterior.

Buy It! The Comfy Original Blanket Sweatshirt, $33.99 (orig. $44.99); amazon.com

With summer just around the corner, you may have warm weather and sunshine on the brain. But don’t forget that it also means air conditioning will soon be on full blast, making this just the thing to keep by your couch or favorite chair. It’s also the perfect piece to wear on your next camping trip, backyard s’mores fest, and much more.

The versatile (and reversible!) sweatshirt first debuted on ABC’s Shark Tank where it received backing from Barbara Corcoran. Since then, the brand has also launched “The Comfy Feet” slipper socks, which come in colors that match The Comfy original, and special $50 sets, which feature both products.

The original has now developed a fan following spanning all ages. “My teenage son lives in sweatpants and a sweatshirt when he’s home — even in the summer,” one reviewer wrote. “He loves to be comfy so I knew this would be perfect. I was right. He has yet to take it off!”

“This thing is amazing!” another reviewer chimed in. “My 5’3″ self can sit on the couch all cuddled up. My 6’0″ boyfriend wears it and never wants to take it off. The whole family wants one now!”

Prime members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial) can still get their hands on the cozy hoodie in time for Mother’s Day, but be warned — everyone in your family is going to want one once they see how snug mom looks in hers.