Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas Meet up With Jill Zarin and Boyfriend Gary Brody on Italian Honeymoon

There was an impromptu Real Housewives reunion in Europe!

Former Real Housewives of New York star Jill Zarin recently headed to Capri, Italy, for a romantic vacation with her boyfriend Gary Brody, and met up with Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and her husband Luis Ruelas. Giudice and Ruelas have been celebrating their new marital status on a lavish European tour, which began in Mykonos, Greece, following their wedding on August 6.

The couples posed in front of a cliffside ocean background. Giudice and Zarin wore summery pink-peach dresses, matching the gorgeous sunset behind them.

The RHONY alum also shared vacation pictures on her Instagram from the trip, noting this was the pair's first time abroad since the pandemic.

Zarin and Brody attended Giudice and Ruelas' wedding. At the time, Zarin shared photos from the lavish event on Instagram, congratulating the newlyweds. "Mazel Tov to Teresa and Louie! I have to say honestly it was one of the most beautiful weddings I have ever been to," she captioned her post.

Zarin added that seeing Giudice walking down the aisle was "magical," before wishing the two happiness. "We wish you a lifetime of good health and love and the years to enjoy both! Cheers!" she wrote.

While on their honeymoon, Giudice and Ruelas also relaxed on a romantic boat ride on the Amalfi Coast. Surrounded by other yachts and scenic cliffs, the pair soaked up the last days of their vacation in Italy.

SplashNews.com

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

By Friday, Giudice and Ruelas returned home, and on Sunday, she shared an Instagram Story of her cooking an Italian dinner, tagging the location as "Home Sweet Home."

The two wed earlier this month in East Brunswick, New Jersey, at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens with 220 guests in attendance.

Their marriage was celebrated by family and friends, including Giudice's four daughters – Gia, 21; Gabriella, 17; Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12 – whom she shares with her ex-husband Joe. Ruelas' sons David and Nicholas were also at the wedding.

While the televised ceremony was attended by a number of RHONJ and Bravo stars, Giudice's brother and sister-in-law Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga did not make an appearance. Ruelas' sister, Dr. Veronica Ruelas, officiated the ceremony.

After meeting in 2020 at the Jersey Shore, the couple got engaged a year later at the Amanzoe Resort in Porto Heli, Greece.

Before the engagement, Giudice opened up about the possibility of marrying Ruelas during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last March.

When host Andy Cohen asked whether the couple was talking about tying the knot, Giudice replied, "I mean, you know, I feel it, so we'll see what happens."

"I really feel like he's my soulmate," she later added.