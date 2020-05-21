Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The Original Memory Foam Mattress Brand Can Ship a Bed in a Bag, Too — and It’s 30% Off Right Now

It’s no secret Memorial Day is a great time to invest in big-ticket items and home essentials. Most brands typically offer steep discounts and tempting deals over the long holiday weekend, and Tempur-Pedic is no exception. The popular mattress company is currently offering its Tempur-Cloud mattress for 30 percent off through May 25.

The four-layer mattress adapts to your weight, shape, and temperature for personalized support and comfort. Unlike other memory foam mattresses, this one features pressure-relieving material originally developed by NASA — they used it to absorb the G-force of astronauts during shuttle launches, and it's since been repurposed for your best sleep yet.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A moisture-wicking stretch cover tops the mattress to provide ideal air flow, followed by a cushioned layer and then a sturdy layer that relieves pressure. Finally, the mattress has a durable foam base. Basically, it strikes the balance between cloud-like softness and firm support.

While you might not associate Tempur-Pedic with the mattress-in-a-box model that has become the norm for so many direct-to-consumer brands in recent years, the Tempur-Cloud will arrive at your door in a reusable 15-by-43-inch canvas bag. All you have to do is remove the mattress from the bag and unroll it.

The reviews speak for themselves; multiple customers say the mattress has helped with back pain and really molds right to your body.

“This is the most comfortable mattress I’ve ever slept on, bar none. I’ve suffered from back pain for several years and thought I’d never rid myself of it,” one reviewer wrote. “I sleep like a baby now and haven’t had back pain since the day it was delivered.”

Others noted that the ability to have the mattress delivered without visiting a store was a bonus, especially while many are self-isolating to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“We didn’t have to leave our house during the pandemic. It was absolutely amazing to see how this mattress self-expanded when we took it out of the vacuum wrap,” said a customer who owns not one, but three Tempur-Pedic mattresses.

If you’re curious to try out the mattress for yourself, you can order one straight to your door with free shipping and sleep on it for up to 90 nights to make sure it’s the right fit. It even comes with a 10-year warranty, which means you’re investing in a whole decade of comfortable sleep.

Image zoom Tempur-Pedic

Buy It! Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud, from $1,189.30 (orig. $1,699); tempurpedic.com