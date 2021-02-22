TikTok Made This Reversible Plush Octopus Toy Go Viral — and Now It’s a #1 Amazon Best-Seller

"I originally bought this because it was so cute and I wanted to let my boyfriend know if I was in a good mood or not without having to talk to him," another reviewer shared. "It turned out to be a fantastic emotional tool for my four year old daughter. She saw how I was using it to show what emotion I was feeling and now 'Jelly' is her favorite stuffed animal. She uses him to show when she needs her alone time and when she needs a break from talking or, when she's just plain mad. He's soft, cute, and durable."