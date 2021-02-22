TikTok Made This Reversible Plush Octopus Toy Go Viral — and Now It’s a #1 Amazon Best-Seller

If you tend to make impulse buys, it may not take much to convince yourself to add something to your cart. But thanks to TikTok's popular hashtag #tiktokmademebuyit, even the most cautious consumers can find themselves influenced by the — often hilariously honest — reviews of products ranging from butt-lifting leggings to gotta-have-it kitchen gadgets.
And sometimes, the finds are just plain fun, like TeeTurtle's Reversible Octopus Plushie. The stuffed animal went viral on the platform in 2020 when users began sharing videos of themselves playfully using it to communicate their emotions with partners and friends. It soon became the number one best-selling item in Amazon's Toys & Games category, and like many viral TikTok items, it was such a hot-ticket item that it couldn't stay in stock for more than a few days.
The good news? Certain colors of the best-seller were just restocked on Amazon (finally), and the ones that weren't are now available for pre-order. But you'll want to act fast to snag one for yourself, because we don't know how long the TikTok-famous stuffed animal will stay in stock this time. Nearly 12,000 Amazon shoppers, and counting, have left the toy a perfect five-star rating.
"I bought this for myself as a grown adult woman because I'm an impulsive shopper," one said. "It really serves no purpose other than it is cute... Nice soft and plush. The tag is on the happy side. I find that looking at the angry side actually worsens my mood so I keep it on the happy side mostly. I should really bring it to work and put it on my desk and flip it for my moods so people know what they're getting into before they come talk to me."
Aside from its quirky social media-driven purpose, some customers have found it works wonders for helping children learn to communicate their emotions.
"I originally bought this because it was so cute and I wanted to let my boyfriend know if I was in a good mood or not without having to talk to him," another reviewer shared. "It turned out to be a fantastic emotional tool for my four year old daughter. She saw how I was using it to show what emotion I was feeling and now 'Jelly' is her favorite stuffed animal. She uses him to show when she needs her alone time and when she needs a break from talking or, when she's just plain mad. He's soft, cute, and durable."
While you may not have thought you'd ever want to buy a reversible stuffed octopus, the moment is here and all you can do is rise to the occasion. Head to Amazon to get the TikTok- and Amazon shopper-approved plush toy starting at $15 before it sells out again.
