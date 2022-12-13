Still Shopping for the Holidays? These 10 Convenient Tech Gifts Can Help Make Your Loved One's Lives Easier

With the holidays around the corner, time is running out to get all of your shopping done. While your fashion-forward friends and family members may appreciate a new set of stylish joggers or a cozy sweater, others who are hard to shop for could surely use a fun and useful tech gift. No matter what their interest is, there's always something out there that's perfectly tailored to what they love.

Not sure where to start? Keep scrolling to see nine tech and electronic gifts that recipients on your holiday list will love using all year long.

The Best Tech Gifts Under $55

JBL Tune 125 TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones, $49.95 (orig. $99.95); amazon.com

Logitech K380 Bluetooth Keyboard, $29.99; target.com

Apple AirTag, $28.74; amazon.com

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Generation), $27.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Rocketbook Executive Size Core Smart Spiral Reusable Notebook, $28.49; target.com

Roku 4K Streaming Stick with Voice Remote, $39.99 (orig. $49.99); target.com

Anker Power Strip with USB-C, $29.99; amazon.com

Blink Video Doorbell, $34.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Google Nest Hub Smart Display (2nd Generation), $49.99 (orig. $99.99); target.com

Let's start with these JBL Tune Wireless Earbuds, which are great for music lovers, podcast fans, and gym-goers. With up to 32 hours of battery life, people can listen to their favorite tunes or podcasts all day long. In addition, the Dual Connect feature lets them use one earbud at a time or both simultaneously to play music, answer calls, and more.

This Logitech Bluetooth Keyboard is also a huge hit with customers. Changing between Bluetooth gadgets with different operating systems is as simple as pressing a button, making it an excellent option for those who want a single keyboard to use across multiple devices. It is compact and lightweight enough to be portable, yet substantial enough to serve as an everyday desktop keyboard.

While this sought-after tech gift won't be delivered before Christmas, your forgetful friend or your favorite traveler won't mind at all. Instead, they'll be thrilled that you were able to get your hands on the Apple AirTag while it was still in stock. The device can instantly connect with an iPhone or iPad, and the advanced Ultra Wideband technology will track the exact location of whatever it's attached to.

Or, if someone on your list has been thinking about taking the plunge and getting an Amazon Echo Dot, now's the time to treat them. The smart home device does it all: plays music, makes calls, sets alarms, and controls other gadgets — all with the sound of your voice. Plus, you can score one for a whopping 44 percent off on Amazon.

For music lovers always on the go, this JBL Portable Speaker makes for an excellent gift. Its clip design let's you attach it to a bike basket or backpack, and it offers an impressive 10 hours of playtime on a single charge. The waterproof speaker is available in four hues and it's up to 38 percent off right now.

The Rocketbook is great for the person on your holiday gift list that still likes the feeling of putting pen to paper. It allows them to digitize handwritten notes and drawings that can be wiped away so the paper in the notebook can be used again and again. And the device comes with smart search and email transcription, making it both practical and eco-friendly.

Shop more tech gifts that are all under $55 below before time runs out.

