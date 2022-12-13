Still Shopping for the Holidays? These 10 Convenient Tech Gifts Can Help Make Your Loved One's Lives Easier

And they’re all less than $55

By
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton

Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 13, 2022 08:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

tech gifts

With the holidays around the corner, time is running out to get all of your shopping done. While your fashion-forward friends and family members may appreciate a new set of stylish joggers or a cozy sweater, others who are hard to shop for could surely use a fun and useful tech gift. No matter what their interest is, there's always something out there that's perfectly tailored to what they love.

Not sure where to start? Keep scrolling to see nine tech and electronic gifts that recipients on your holiday list will love using all year long.

The Best Tech Gifts Under $55

  • JBL Tune 125 TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones, $49.95 (orig. $99.95); amazon.com
  • Logitech K380 Bluetooth Keyboard, $29.99; target.com
  • Apple AirTag, $28.74; amazon.com
  • Amazon Echo Dot (5th Generation), $27.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
  • Rocketbook Executive Size Core Smart Spiral Reusable Notebook, $28.49; target.com
  • Roku 4K Streaming Stick with Voice Remote, $39.99 (orig. $49.99); target.com
  • Anker Power Strip with USB-C, $29.99; amazon.com
  • Blink Video Doorbell, $34.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
  • Google Nest Hub Smart Display (2nd Generation), $49.99 (orig. $99.99); target.com

Let's start with these JBL Tune Wireless Earbuds, which are great for music lovers, podcast fans, and gym-goers. With up to 32 hours of battery life, people can listen to their favorite tunes or podcasts all day long. In addition, the Dual Connect feature lets them use one earbud at a time or both simultaneously to play music, answer calls, and more.

This Logitech Bluetooth Keyboard is also a huge hit with customers. Changing between Bluetooth gadgets with different operating systems is as simple as pressing a button, making it an excellent option for those who want a single keyboard to use across multiple devices. It is compact and lightweight enough to be portable, yet substantial enough to serve as an everyday desktop keyboard.

Logitech Bluetooth Keyboard (K380)
target

Buy It! Logitech K380 Bluetooth Keyboard, $29.99; target.com

JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones
amazon

Buy It! JBL Tune 125 TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones, $49.95 (orig. $99.95); amazon.com

While this sought-after tech gift won't be delivered before Christmas, your forgetful friend or your favorite traveler won't mind at all. Instead, they'll be thrilled that you were able to get your hands on the Apple AirTag while it was still in stock. The device can instantly connect with an iPhone or iPad, and the advanced Ultra Wideband technology will track the exact location of whatever it's attached to.

Or, if someone on your list has been thinking about taking the plunge and getting an Amazon Echo Dot, now's the time to treat them. The smart home device does it all: plays music, makes calls, sets alarms, and controls other gadgets — all with the sound of your voice. Plus, you can score one for a whopping 44 percent off on Amazon.

What People Readers are Buying on Cyber Monday
Amazon

Buy It! Apple AirTag, $28.74; amazon.com

All-New Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) with clock
Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Echo Dot (5th Generation), $27.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

For music lovers always on the go, this JBL Portable Speaker makes for an excellent gift. Its clip design let's you attach it to a bike basket or backpack, and it offers an impressive 10 hours of playtime on a single charge. The waterproof speaker is available in four hues and it's up to 38 percent off right now.

The Rocketbook is great for the person on your holiday gift list that still likes the feeling of putting pen to paper. It allows them to digitize handwritten notes and drawings that can be wiped away so the paper in the notebook can be used again and again. And the device comes with smart search and email transcription, making it both practical and eco-friendly.

JBL Clip 4 Portable Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker
target

Buy It! JBL Clip 4 Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker, $49.95 (orig. $79.95); amazon.com

Core Smart Spiral Reusable Notebook Lined Eco-friendly Notebook - Rocketbook
target

Buy It! Rocketbook Executive Size Core Smart Spiral Reusable Lined Notebook, $28.49; target.com

Shop more tech gifts that are all under $55 below before time runs out.

Roku 4K/HDR/Dolby Vision Streaming Stick with Voice Remote, TV Controls and Long Range Wi-Fi
target

Buy It! Roku 4K Streaming Stick with Voice Remote, $39.99 (orig. $49.99); target.com

Anker Power Strip with USB C, PowerCube with 3 Outlets
amazon

Buy It! Anker Power Strip with USB-C, $29.99; amazon.com

Amazon devices
Amazon

Buy It! Blink Video Doorbell, $34.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Cyber Monday deals
Target

Buy It! Google Nest Hub Smart Display (2nd Generation), $49.99 (orig. $99.99); target.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Gigi Hadid attends the 53nd annual CMA Awards
Found: The Exact Denim Gigi Hadid Calls Her 'Favorite Jeans' — Plus Similar Styles from the Brand on Sale
Best Holiday Sales for Last Minute Gifts Tout
6 of the Best Holiday Sales for Scoring Last-Minute Gifts Right Now — Up to 50% Off
jennifer grey beauty essentials
8 Beauty Essentials Jennifer Grey Can't Live Without
Related Articles
Amazon Cyber Monday Roundup
The 116 Best Cyber Week Deals at Amazon, Including Markdowns on Apple, Bissell, Nespresso, and Yeti
Early Cyber Monday Deals Roundup
Target's Cyber Monday Sale Starts Now — and the 50 Best Deals Include Beats Headphones for Under $100
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Apple AirTags Are a Hot Holiday Gift That Are Selling Out Everywhere — Here's Where to Try to Buy One Right Now
Last Minute Cyber Monday Deals Roundup
Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale Ends Soon! Add These 136 Last-Minute Deals to Your Cart Before It's Too Late
Target Deals Roundup Black Friday
56 Black Friday Deals from Target's Sale to Add to Your Cart Today — Including a Dyson Air Purifier
Best Cyber Monday Deals Under 50
The 99 Best Early Cyber Monday Deals Under $50
Walmart Cyber Monday deals
The 53 Best Cyber Monday Deals at Walmart, Where Prices Are Better than Black Friday
Cyber Monday’s Best Apple AirPods and Watch Deals Tout
Cyber Monday's Best Apple AirPods and Watch Deals
Gift Guide - Celeb Favorite Tech
The All-Time Best Tech Gifts, According to Celebrities
Early Walmart Cyber Monday Deals
Walmart's Cyber Monday Sale Is Here Early! Shop 38 Can't-Miss Deals, Including a Cordless Vacuum for 61% Off
Apple AirPods Black Friday Deals on Amazon
Black Friday Deal Alert! Apple AirPods Are at Their Lowest Prices Ever at Amazon
Walmart Deals Roundup
Walmart's Black Friday Sale Is Full of Amazing Prices on TVs, Video Game Consoles, Treadmills, and More
Tech Lovers Holiday Gift Guide
2021 Tech Lover's Gift Guide: What to Get for Your Tech-Obsessed Loved Ones
Tech gift guide tout
2020 Holiday Gift Guide: Gifts Every Tech Lover Needs This Season