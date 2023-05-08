Lifestyle 10 Under-$50 Gifts for Teacher Appreciation Week That Are All Educator-Approved They all come with free two-day shipping By Jessica Leigh Mattern Published on May 8, 2023 06:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Jessica Leigh Mattern Teacher Appreciation Week is here and if you're in need of a last-minute gift, don't fret! There are plenty of thoughtful presents that you can still get. Schools across the country are celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week from May 8-12, and it's the perfect time to recognize the educators in your life: friends, family members, and of course, your child's teacher. While there are thousands of presents that come with free two-day shipping in Amazon's gift hub, these under-$50 gift ideas come recommended by fellow teachers, so they're sure to be a hit. Teacher Appreciation Week Gifts Stanley Quencher H2.0 Stainless Steel Tumbler, $45 Joycuff You Make the World a Better Place Bracelet, $14.87 (orig. $15.97) Amazon Gift Card in Gift Box, from $25 La Chatelaine Hand Cream Trio Gift Set, $29 Yeti Rambler Stainless Steel Insulated Tumbler, $35 Bean Box Coffee and Chocolate Tasting Box, $25.49 with coupon (orig. $39.99) Greeting Cards for Everyone Thank You Teacher Card, $6.99 Ucomx Nano Three-in-One Wireless Device Charger, $39.99 (orig. $49.99) Lands' End Canvas Tote Bag, $29.97–$40.77 Garmee Electric Coffee Warmer, $19.99 (orig. $35.99) We can't think of anyone who wouldn't appreciate a big bundle of treats, like the Bean Box's coffee and chocolate tasting box. The gift set comes with four bags of various whole coffee beans and four chocolate bars with pairing recommendations. Educators can enjoy the coffee before school and the chocolate after, or they can savor the two together whenever they want. Amazon Buy It! Bean Box Coffee and Chocolate Tasting Box, $25.49 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Editors' Picks: Our Favorite Mother's Day 2023 Gifts to Give (and Receive!) La Chatelaine's hand cream trio gift set is another decadent package of treats that teachers will appreciate. While anyone would love these creamy and sweet-smelling lotions, school workers, who need to wash their hands frequently, will especially appreciate these moisture-replenishing creams that are small enough to throw in a purse or bag. The Oprah-loved gift set, which made her prestigious list of favorite things back in 2018, has racked up 2,400 five-star ratings from owners who love their pretty scents, hydrating feel, and beautiful packaging. And they come with a teacher stamp of approval too. One reviewer crowned it "the best hand cream ever" and praised its fragrance for being "delicate and not overly perfumed." Amazon Buy It! La Chatelaine Hand Cream Trio Gift Set, $29; amazon.com Stanley's stainless steel Quencher tumbler is another shopper favorite that will delight teachers. With little free time throughout the day, educators may be challenged to find moments when they can slip away to refill their water bottle, which is why this large tumbler is the perfect solution. The Amazon best-seller, which comes in several fun colors, holds 40 ounces at a time and keeps liquids cold for 11 hours. Owners love it for staying hydrated at the gym, in the car, and around the house, ensuring that the school workers can put it to use outside of the classroom too. Amazon Buy It! Stanley Quencher H2.0 Stainless Steel Tumbler, $45; amazon.com And you can never go wrong with an Amazon gift card paired with an appreciative message inside a cute card, like this one from Greeting Cards for Everyone, which reads: A truly amazing teacher is hard to find and impossible to forget. The gift card ensures that the recipient can treat themselves to whatever they want while a hand-written note adds a personal touch. Amazon Buy It! Amazon Gift Card in Gift Box, from $25; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Greeting Cards for Everyone Thank You Teacher Card, $6.99; amazon.com Last-minute shoppers, there's still plenty of time to get something that will show your appreciation for teachers. Prime members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial of Prime) can score two-day shipping to ensure that these thoughtful finds arrive quickly. Head to Amazon's enormous gift hub to find more ideas or shop more under-$50 ideas below. Amazon Buy It! JoycuffYou Make the World a Better Place Bracelet, $14.87 (orig. $15.97); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Yeti Rambler Stainless Steel Insulated Tumbler, $35; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Ucomx Nano Three-in-One Wireless Device Charger, $39.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Lands' End Canvas Tote Bag, $29.97–$40.77; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Garmee Electric Coffee Warmer, $19.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com