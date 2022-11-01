8 Practical and Beautiful Home Essentials Taylor Hill Put on Her Wedding Registry to 'Make Life Better Together'

The best kind of gift is one that makes life easier — bonus points if it's aesthetically pleasing. Taylor Hill's Amazon wedding registry is full of items that check both of those boxes.

The 26-year-old supermodel is currently planning her wedding with fiancé Daniel Fryer. And she tells PEOPLE that her logistical-meets-creative side loved browsing Amazon for practical, beautiful picks to set their future up for success.

"There was sort of like a plan where we were like, 'Okay, what are the top things that we would need and want for our home to make life together better, easier, all those fun things?'" she says. "Because there is so much to choose from on Amazon, which is an incredible thing, we didn't want to get too carried away."

Shop Taylor Hill's Amazon Wedding Registry

Some immediate adds for Hill were a carafe and glass set, new gold cutlery, and a coffee maker upgrade.

"I've had the same forks and knives for a really long time," she says. "And I thought that was a really beautiful carafe to sort of use as a bedside water container. You can also use it for other things, but that was sort of my idea when I saw it."

For Fryer, Hill says a new coffee maker was non-negotiable. And they easily agreed on the Amaste model because it's "really cute," she says. "Visually, that really matters to me. And that one has more of, like, a retro vibe. And I liked the light green color of it."

She even picked a gorgeous gold watering can to elevate her plant watering experience. "It was really fun to also find some decorative things for our house," she tells PEOPLE. "There was a chess set that I really liked… and then they have all things blankets and rugs, but I love the effect of faux fur sheepskin rugs, so I added a few of those on there as well."

As exciting as all of that is, wedding planning is still pretty stressful, especially when it's stacked on top of Hill's demanding work schedule. She says journaling morning and night is the one thing that's keeping her sane.

"I've always kept a journal. Most of the time it's sort of just a blank page and I sort of just write in it," she says. That was until she found her two current go-to guided journals from Intelligent Change. After waking up, she opens the brand's Five Minute Journal. "It's sort of a gratitude journal, and I feel like it really helps with achieving a positive mindset for the day, which I find extremely helpful."

Before bed, she turns to her Night Notes. "It has different tabs in it," she explains. "And there's a to-do list tab. So before I go to bed, I write all the to-dos I need to do the next day. And then it has an ideas page, so I can write down ideas in regards to you know, any sort of wedding plans or things that pop in my head. And I really like it because it sort of gives me a place to put everything before I go to sleep at night."

In fact, Hill loves the little books so much that she plans on gifting the Five Minute Journal to friends and family this holiday season. "I think that it's something really small but can be really impactful in people's lives," she says.

Shop the journals and Hill's favorite home picks from her Amazon wedding registry below.

