Lifestyle 8 Practical and Beautiful Home Essentials Taylor Hill Put on Her Wedding Registry to 'Make Life Better Together' “Because there is so much to choose from on Amazon, which is an incredible thing, we didn’t want to get too carried away,” the model tells PEOPLE By Kayla Blanton Kayla Blanton Kayla has covered celebrity shopping for various outlets since 2018, and recently added People.com to her list. She also covers health, beauty, shopping, and design. Kayla's interviewed a swath of celebrities (including lots of drag queens), but some honorable mentions are Hilary Duff, Martina McBride, and Sterling K. Brown. She graduated from Ohio University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism that specialized in public health and women, gender, and sexuality studies. She lives with her husband and cat in Cincinnati, Ohio. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 1, 2022 03:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty; Amazon The best kind of gift is one that makes life easier — bonus points if it's aesthetically pleasing. Taylor Hill's Amazon wedding registry is full of items that check both of those boxes. The 26-year-old supermodel is currently planning her wedding with fiancé Daniel Fryer. And she tells PEOPLE that her logistical-meets-creative side loved browsing Amazon for practical, beautiful picks to set their future up for success. "There was sort of like a plan where we were like, 'Okay, what are the top things that we would need and want for our home to make life together better, easier, all those fun things?'" she says. "Because there is so much to choose from on Amazon, which is an incredible thing, we didn't want to get too carried away." Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Shop Taylor Hill's Amazon Wedding Registry Kelenfer Shiny Gold Flatware Cutlery Set, $75.99 with coupon (orig. $79.99) 1500° C Tabletop Tiara Optic Swirl Bedside Carafe, $59.95 Amaste Drip Coffee Maker, $53.99 with coupon (orig. $69.99) Houseplant Resource Center Gold Premium Watering Can, $28.49 with coupon (orig. $29.99) Umbra Wobble Chess Set, $248.80 (orig. $311) Teppich Wölkchen Faux Fur Sheepskin Rug, $19.99 Some immediate adds for Hill were a carafe and glass set, new gold cutlery, and a coffee maker upgrade. "I've had the same forks and knives for a really long time," she says. "And I thought that was a really beautiful carafe to sort of use as a bedside water container. You can also use it for other things, but that was sort of my idea when I saw it." Amazon Buy It! 1500° C Tabletop Tiara Optic Swirl Bedside Carafe, $59.95; amazon.com For Fryer, Hill says a new coffee maker was non-negotiable. And they easily agreed on the Amaste model because it's "really cute," she says. "Visually, that really matters to me. And that one has more of, like, a retro vibe. And I liked the light green color of it." Amazon Buy It! Amaste Drip Coffee Maker, $53.99 with coupon (orig. $69.99); amazon.com She even picked a gorgeous gold watering can to elevate her plant watering experience. "It was really fun to also find some decorative things for our house," she tells PEOPLE. "There was a chess set that I really liked… and then they have all things blankets and rugs, but I love the effect of faux fur sheepskin rugs, so I added a few of those on there as well." As exciting as all of that is, wedding planning is still pretty stressful, especially when it's stacked on top of Hill's demanding work schedule. She says journaling morning and night is the one thing that's keeping her sane. 11 Cozy Home Essentials to Shop on Amazon, According to Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre "I've always kept a journal. Most of the time it's sort of just a blank page and I sort of just write in it," she says. That was until she found her two current go-to guided journals from Intelligent Change. After waking up, she opens the brand's Five Minute Journal. "It's sort of a gratitude journal, and I feel like it really helps with achieving a positive mindset for the day, which I find extremely helpful." Before bed, she turns to her Night Notes. "It has different tabs in it," she explains. "And there's a to-do list tab. So before I go to bed, I write all the to-dos I need to do the next day. And then it has an ideas page, so I can write down ideas in regards to you know, any sort of wedding plans or things that pop in my head. And I really like it because it sort of gives me a place to put everything before I go to sleep at night." In fact, Hill loves the little books so much that she plans on gifting the Five Minute Journal to friends and family this holiday season. "I think that it's something really small but can be really impactful in people's lives," she says. Shop the journals and Hill's favorite home picks from her Amazon wedding registry below. Amazon Buy It! Kelenfer Shiny Gold Flatware Cutlery Set, $75.99 with coupon (orig. $79.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Houseplant Resource Center Gold Premium Watering Can, $28.49 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Umbra Wobble Chess Set, $248.80 (orig. $311); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Teppich Wölkchen Faux Fur Sheepskin Rug, $19.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Intelligent Change The Five Minute Journal, $28.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Intelligent Change Night Notes, $24.99; amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping The Face-Sculpting Tool Hailey Bieber Uses to Prep Her Skin Is on Major Sale for a Limited Time Only PSA: A $450 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Is on Sale at Amazon for $100 Right Now This 'Holy Grail' Olaplex Kit Has All the Essentials for Healthy Hair — and It's on Sale at Amazon