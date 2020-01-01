Taurus Horoscopes: What 2020 Has in Store for You

Image zoom Getty

Practical, dependable, and a bit stubborn—that’s Taurus in a nutshell. You’re a whiz at solving problems because you think before you act and won’t quit until you figure it out. These characteristics translate into you having a successful career. But you’re not all work and no play. You love the finer things in life and enjoy pampering yourself and those around you.

Famous Taureans: Jessica Alba, Gigi Hadid, Janet Jackson, John Cena, Dwayne Johnson, Adele, George Clooney, Channing Tatum

Ideal Friend: The easy going demeanor of a Pisces (Jessica Biel, Camilla Cabello, Adam Levine, Common) will have a calming effect on your more stubborn and methodical vibe.

Love Match: Loyalty is important to you, which is what makes dedicated Cancer (Khloé Kardashian, Solange Knowles, Kevin Hart, Tom Cruise) the perfect partner for you. Bonus: They share your appreciation for luxury.

2020 At a Glance: The past year held a lot of change and the next one is all about settling in. You’ll feel at ease with where you are in life—embrace it! So often you’re focused on creating plans and achieving goals that you forget to appreciate what you have. Take advantage of this relatively calm time to live in the moment.

Famous Taureans Dwayne Johnson, Adele, George Clooney

Work: For the most part, it will be smooth sailing on the job front. You’ll get along with colleagues and will have an easy time getting everything on your to-do list done. In the second half of the year, just be careful not to cut corners—especially in the fall, when Mars is in retrograde. If you do, it will create even more work for you in the long run.

Love: Starting in April, romantic Venus goes into retrograde. As a result, you’ll be contemplative about your love life. It’s time to really consider whether or not you’re happy. If you’re not, make a change.

Health: With a fairly non-eventful year ahead, turn your focus towards tackling some of your not-so-good-for-you habits. Addicted to sugary treats? You’ll have the energy to finally get a handle on it. Been slacking on a regular workout routine? Commit to breaking a sweat three to five times a week.