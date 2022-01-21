Target Just Launched a Valentine's Day Section with Adorable Gifts and Decor Starting at $1
Everybody loves a good Target find, and some of the best under-the-radar goodies lie within its seasonal drops. While Target's holiday selection is probably one of its most-shopped launches (a lot of stuff sold out super fast last year), its Valentine's Day storefront is just as good, even if you don't necessarily celebrate the day.
Target's Valentine's Day section is full of adorable goodies that may be hard to resist thanks to their super low prices. You'll find everything from candy starting at $1 to cute home decor and even gifts starting at just $5. Even useful household essentials like candles and mugs are just $10.
Whether you love love, or you're treating yourself to some extra self-care this season (as you should), here are some must-have Valentine's Day finds you can snag at Target:
- Lindt Lindor Valentine's Milk Chocolate Truffles, $0.99
- Spritz Valentine's Day Bird, $5
- Cactus Valentine's Plush with Gummy Candy Hearts, $6.99
- Dash Heart Mini Waffle Maker, $12.99
- Threshold Stoneware French Mug Set, 2 Pack, $10
- Spritz Rainbow Hearts Plush Throw Blanket, $10
- Threshold Lidded Ceramic Candle, Red Roses, $12
- Threshold Red Pink Pom Garland, $12
- Colsie Heart Print Cropped Tank Top and Shorts Pajama Set, $17
- Stars Above Satin Long Sleeve and Shorts Pajama Set with Eye Mask, $25
While a majority of Valentine's Day items are still in stock, you can expect to see things fly off Target's virtual shelves soon — like this cute bird decoration and the popular Dash heart mini waffle maker. If the lil' bird looks familiar to you, that's because Spritz's Target birds change every season and come in tons of different colors and outfits based on celebrations like Halloween and Christmas.
We're also surprised Dash's $13 waffle maker is still in stock. Other than its super affordable price point and magical heart-shaped waffles, this particular waffle maker is usually hard to find, so you'll want to grab yours while it's still around.
Buy It! Spritz Valentine's Day Bird, $5; target.com
Buy It! Dash Heart Mini Waffle Maker, $12.99; target.com
Target's Valentine's Day gifts are also a steal; you really can't go wrong with gifting a candle/mug/pajamas combo that'll cost you under $40. Threshold launched several Valentine's Day mugs that say "I love you" in different languages, and there are a number of new candles from the brand, too, like this fancy-looking ceramic option that comes in a rose scent.
Buy It! Threshold Stoneware French Mug Set, 2 Pack, $10; target.com
Buy It! Colsie Heart Print Cropped Tank Top and Shorts Pajama Set, $17; target.com
Buy It! Threshold Lidded Ceramic Candle, Red Roses, $12; amazon.com
We're not sure about you, but we're definitely feeling the love. Before you check out your cart, check out the entirety of Target's Valentine's Day section here.
