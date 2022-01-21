Shop

Target Just Launched a Valentine's Day Section with Adorable Gifts and Decor Starting at $1

Including a heart-shaped mini waffle maker that’s usually sold out
By Christina Butan January 21, 2022 06:00 AM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Everybody loves a good Target find, and some of the best under-the-radar goodies lie within its seasonal drops. While Target's holiday selection is probably one of its most-shopped launches (a lot of stuff sold out super fast last year), its Valentine's Day storefront is just as good, even if you don't necessarily celebrate the day.

Target's Valentine's Day section is full of adorable goodies that may be hard to resist thanks to their super low prices. You'll find everything from candy starting at $1 to cute home decor and even gifts starting at just $5. Even useful household essentials like candles and mugs are just $10.

Whether you love love, or you're treating yourself to some extra self-care this season (as you should), here are some must-have Valentine's Day finds you can snag at Target:

While a majority of Valentine's Day items are still in stock, you can expect to see things fly off Target's virtual shelves soon — like this cute bird decoration and the popular Dash heart mini waffle maker. If the lil' bird looks familiar to you, that's because Spritz's Target birds change every season and come in tons of different colors and outfits based on celebrations like Halloween and Christmas. 

RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message.

We're also surprised Dash's $13 waffle maker is still in stock. Other than its super affordable price point and magical heart-shaped waffles, this particular waffle maker is usually hard to find, so you'll want to grab yours while it's still around. 

Credit: Target

Buy It! Spritz Valentine's Day Bird, $5; target.com

Credit: Target

Buy It! Dash Heart Mini Waffle Maker, $12.99; target.com

Target's Valentine's Day gifts are also a steal; you really can't go wrong with gifting a candle/mug/pajamas combo that'll cost you under $40. Threshold launched several Valentine's Day mugs that say "I love you" in different languages, and there are a number of new candles from the brand, too, like this fancy-looking ceramic option that comes in a rose scent.

Credit: Target

Buy It! Threshold Stoneware French Mug Set, 2 Pack, $10; target.com

Credit: Target

Buy It! Colsie Heart Print Cropped Tank Top and Shorts Pajama Set, $17; target.com

Credit: Target

Buy It! Threshold Lidded Ceramic Candle, Red Roses, $12; amazon.com

We're not sure about you, but we're definitely feeling the love. Before you check out your cart, check out the entirety of Target's Valentine's Day section here.

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com