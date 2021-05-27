Target Just Put 26,000+ Items on Sale Ahead of Memorial Day — Up to 50% Off
Target is already a wonderland of savings and deals. And come Memorial Day, it becomes even more magical thanks to its highly anticipated annual Memorial Day Sale.
This year, the Bullseye is doing things a little differently by treating shoppers to the week-long Ready, Set, Summer Sale event across its entire catalog in anticipation of the major shopping holiday, which means huge savings in home, patio, electronics, fashion, and more. Target fans can expect to find more than 26,000 items included in the sale, which are discounted up to 50 percent. Most of the deals apply to the retailer's online offerings, but there are still several to be found in-store, too.
Target's Memorial Day Sale 2021 Deals at a Glance
- Home, furniture, and decor, up to 25 percent off
- Kitchen and dining, up to 35 percent off
- Patio furniture, up to 15 percent off
- Electronics, up to 20 percent off
- Women’s clothing and swim, starting as low as $5.00
- Men’s clothing and swim, starting as low as $6.00
- Kids’ clothing and swim, starting as low as $4.00
- Beauty, up to 20 percent off with Target Circle membership
While there's no telling what deals Target has up its sleeves for Memorial Day, we think that the Ready, Set, Summer Sale savings are too good to pass up. We did some shopping and found plenty of kitchen gadgets, small appliances, and home cleaners (like air fryers and Shark vacuums) on sale, as well as loads of stylish sun dresses, trendy swimsuits, and furniture and decor to dress up the inside and outside of your home. Over in the beauty department, shoppers have the opportunity to get a $5 Target gift card when they spend $25 on makeup, skincare, hair care, and sun care products.
This is the perfect opportunity to stock up on summer essentials and get the perfect Father's Day and graduation gifts, or finally score those fancy gadgets and stylish wardrobe pieces you've been eyeing for months. Below, explore the best deals from the Target Pre-Memorial Day Sale.
Shop Target's Memorial Day Home and Kitchen Sales:
- PowerXL 5qt Single Basket Air Fryer, $79.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Vitamix Explorian 10-Speed Blender, $349.95 (orig. $449.95)
- Ninja Hot & Cold Brew Coffee Maker, $159.99 (orig. $179.99)
- Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Stick Vacuum, $159.99, (orig. $199.99)
- iRobot Roomba E5 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $299.99, (orig. $349.99)
Shop Target's Memorial Day Outdoor and Patio Sales:
- Opalhouse Aster 3-Piece Patio Chat Set, $276.25 (orig. $325.00)
- Threshold Halsted 3-Piece Corner Patio Sectional, $595.00 (orig. $700.00)
- Project 62 Henning Patio Furniture Collection, $65.00-$595.00 (orig. $100.00-$700.00)
- Project 62 Dekker Patio Loveseat with Lumbar Back Cushion, $255.00 (orig. $300.00)
- Sunnydaze Outdoor Meranti Wood Bench With Pop-Up Table, $255.00 (orig. $305.99)
Shop Target's Memorial Day Clothing and Swim Sales:
- Universal Thread Button-Front Tiered Dress, $25.00 (orig. $29.99)
- Isabel Maternity by Ingrid & Isabel T-Shirt Maternity Dress, $18.00 (orig. $22.99)
- Wild Fable High-Rise Crochet Hem Jean Shorts, $10.20 (orig. $17.00)
- Universal Thread Mid-Rise Tie Waist Utility Shorts, $17.00 (orig. $19.99)
- Ava & Viv Plus Size Short Sleeve V-Neck Slim Fit T-Shirt, $5.00 (orig. $9.00)
Shop Target's Memorial Day Electronic Sales:
- Apple AirPods Pro, $199.99 (orig. $249.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Tablet, $199.99 (orig. $229.99)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 Smart Display with Alexa, $69.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones, $199.99 (orig. $249.99)
- TCL 43″ Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV, $289.99 (orig. $349.99)