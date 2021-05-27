Target Just Put 26,000+ Items on Sale Ahead of Memorial Day — Up to 50% Off

This year, the Bullseye is doing things a little differently by treating shoppers to the week-long Ready, Set, Summer Sale event across its entire catalog in anticipation of the major shopping holiday, which means huge savings in home, patio, electronics, fashion, and more. Target fans can expect to find more than 26,000 items included in the sale, which are discounted up to 50 percent. Most of the deals apply to the retailer's online offerings, but there are still several to be found in-store, too.