Shop

Target's Highly Anticipated Lego Collab Is Finally Available, and It's Going to Sell Out Fast

Prices start at $2
By Carly Kulzer December 04, 2021 03:00 AM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Lego building kits have been incredibly popular among all ages for years, and always do well as holiday gifts for loyal fans. Whether you're a Lego fanatic or know someone who is, get your shopping cart ready because the new Target and Lego collab is a launch you won't want to sleep on. It's no secret that these unique items are bound to sell out, but even the Target website posted a disclaimer to ask fast before the limited edition collection is gone.

The collection goes beyond just Lego blocks and includes practically everything: apparel, home decor, holiday decor, pet essentials, puzzles and art projects, and of course, Lego sets. These make great gifts or will be a standout addition to any collectors set, and the best part is prices start at just $2. 

RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message.

We aren't shocked (and are rather excited) to see that the collab includes 10,000-piece building kits that can double as holiday decor once they're assembled. If you want to decorate for the holidays but aren't a fan of traditional patterns, consider the ornaments, stockings, wrapping paper, and gift bags featuring fun Lego prints to change things up. Plus, you'll find completely unexpected Lego-themed items like coasters, mugs, a coat rack, and storage bins that you can use year-round. Since they're unique, we anticipate the home decor being one of the first categories to sell out. 

To show off your love for Lego to the rest of the world, make sure to add some apparel to your cart. Choose from color block puffer coats, textured sweaters, minifigure beanies, and so much more. Each item is available in signature colors  modeled straight from classic Lego pieces. Instead of sifting through the entire collection at Target, we've curated a categorized list of all the popular items you'll want to get your hands on right away. Scroll down to see everything you need whether it's for yourself or a gift to a loved one.

Credit: Target

Shop Toys and Lego Sets:

Credit: Target

Shop Apparel and Accessories:

Credit: Target

Shop Bags and Backpacks:

Credit: Target

Shop Pet Essentials:

Credit: Target

Shop Home and Decor:

Credit: Target

Shop Holiday Essentials:

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com