Target's Highly Anticipated Lego Collab Is Finally Available, and It's Going to Sell Out Fast
Lego building kits have been incredibly popular among all ages for years, and always do well as holiday gifts for loyal fans. Whether you're a Lego fanatic or know someone who is, get your shopping cart ready because the new Target and Lego collab is a launch you won't want to sleep on. It's no secret that these unique items are bound to sell out, but even the Target website posted a disclaimer to ask fast before the limited edition collection is gone.
The collection goes beyond just Lego blocks and includes practically everything: apparel, home decor, holiday decor, pet essentials, puzzles and art projects, and of course, Lego sets. These make great gifts or will be a standout addition to any collectors set, and the best part is prices start at just $2.
We aren't shocked (and are rather excited) to see that the collab includes 10,000-piece building kits that can double as holiday decor once they're assembled. If you want to decorate for the holidays but aren't a fan of traditional patterns, consider the ornaments, stockings, wrapping paper, and gift bags featuring fun Lego prints to change things up. Plus, you'll find completely unexpected Lego-themed items like coasters, mugs, a coat rack, and storage bins that you can use year-round. Since they're unique, we anticipate the home decor being one of the first categories to sell out.
To show off your love for Lego to the rest of the world, make sure to add some apparel to your cart. Choose from color block puffer coats, textured sweaters, minifigure beanies, and so much more. Each item is available in signature colors modeled straight from classic Lego pieces. Instead of sifting through the entire collection at Target, we've curated a categorized list of all the popular items you'll want to get your hands on right away. Scroll down to see everything you need whether it's for yourself or a gift to a loved one.
Shop Toys and Lego Sets:
- Lego Creator Expert Elf Club House 10275 Building Kit, $99.99
- Lego Creator Expert Gingerbread House Building Kit 10267, $127.99
- Lego Iconic Winter Snowball Fight 40424, $12.99
- Five-Piece Snow and Sand Building Kit, $30
- Lego Iconic Christmas Wreath two in one 40426, $34.99
- Lego Chronicle Books Fun in Space Astronaut Jigsaw Puzzle, $12.99
- Lego Chronicle Books Playful Bricks Jigsaw Puzzle, $12.99
- Lego Minifigure Astronaut Plush, $14.99
Shop Apparel and Accessories:
Shop Bags and Backpacks:
Shop Pet Essentials:
- Dog and Cat Color Block Puffer, $13.99–$15.99
- Dog and Cat Color Block Hoodie Sweatshirt, $9.99–$11.99
- Dog and Cat Color Block Striped Sweater, $11.99–$13.99
- Dog and Cat Color Block Puffer, $13.99–$15.99
- Color Block Rope Dog Toy, $3.99
- Brushed Oxford Urban Brick Cuddler Dog Bed, $14.99–$34.99
- Color Block Dog Leash, $9.99
- Color Block Dog Collar, $7.99
- Color Block Plush Bone & Rope Combo Dog Toy, $7.99
- Color Block Tennis Balls Dog Toy (three-pack), $3.99
Shop Home and Decor:
- Textured Tonal Floor Cushion, $30
- Multi-Compartment Trinket Box with Wood Lid, $20
- Four-Pack Silicone Coaster Set with Wood Holder, $12
- Five-Piece Nested Square Tray Set, $20
- Lego Knobs Wall Hanger Rack, $10
- Lego Brick Storage Box with Contrast Handle, $12
- Set of Two Lego Minifigure Storage Heads, $25
- Three-Piece Assorted Mini Journal Set, $5
- Ceramic Tumbler Mug with Silicone Sleeve (Set of Four), $20
- Textural Color Block Sweater Knit Lumbar Pillow, $20
- Color Block Puffer Throw Blanket, $20
- Color Block Sweater Knit Throw Blanket, $20
Shop Holiday Essentials:
