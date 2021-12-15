Target's Lego Collab Is Selling Out Fast, but You Can Still Shop These Items and Get a Free $10 Gift Card
The highly anticipated Target and Lego collab finally launched on December 4, and it's no surprise that popular items are already sold out. These limited edition pieces are sought after by Lego fanatics, but if you're late to the party, don't worry: There's still a wide variety of products left. Plus, right now Target is offering a free $10 gift card to shoppers who spend more than $50 on anything from Lego, including the new collection. A small selection is sold in stores, but you'll have better luck shopping the collab online — and to make it easier, we've curated a list of all the must-have items that are still available.
No matter your age, there's something for everyone — whether you're looking for classic Lego building kits, toys, clothes, accessories, home decor, and even pet essentials. That's right, you can even dress your dog in Lego-themed outfits and gift them Lego-inspired toys to keep them entertained while you build your own creations. With a variety of classics and innovative designs, it's no wonder this collaboration has been such a hit. It also means it'll be easy to rack up $50 to earn yourself the free gift card, which will be applied at checkout.
Items we expect to go quickly are the Lego Expert Elf Club House Building Kit, Lego Minifigure Patch Beanie Hat, Lego brick dog bed, storage boxes, and holiday stockings. If any of these catch your eye or would be a great gift for a loved one, now is the time to add them to your cart because they won't last long. Not only are they bound to sell out, but they're part of a limited edition collection so once something is gone it might never come back.
Below is the full list of items you can still shop at Target and prices start at just $2. Shop for yourself or last minute holiday gifts for the Lego lover in your life.
Shop Toys and Lego Sets:
Shop Apparel and Accessories:
Shop Pet Essentials:
- Dog and Cat Color Block Puffer, $13.99–$15.99
- Dog and Cat Color Block Hoodie Sweatshirt, $9.99–$11.99
- Dog and Cat Color Block Striped Sweater, $11.99–$13.99
- Color Block Rope Dog Toy, $3.99
- Brushed Oxford Urban Brick Cuddler Dog Bed, $14.99–$34.99
- Color Block Dog Leash, $9.99
- Color Block Dog Collar, $7.99
- Color Block Plush Bone & Rope Combo Dog Toy, $7.99
- Color Block Tennis Balls Dog Toy (3-pack), $3.99
Shop Home and Decor:
- Textured Tonal Floor Cushion, $30
- 5-Piece Nested Square Tray Set, $20
- Lego Knobs Wall Hanger Rack, $10
- Lego Brick Storage Box with Contrast Handle, $12
- Set of 2 Lego Minifigure Storage Heads, $25
- Textural Color Block Sweater Knit Lumbar Pillow, $20
- Color Block Puffer Throw Blanket, $20
- Color Block Sweater Knit Throw Blanket, $20
Shop Holiday Essentials:
