Snuggly Sweater Candles, Perfume Pens, and More Under-$20 Finds at Target That Make Great Holiday Gifts

Including white elephant presents that will be the talk of your holiday party

By
Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, Travel + Leisure, People, Real Simple and more, with a focus on beauty, fashion, parenting and home. Prior to joining Dotdash Meredith, Lauren was an editor at BergenMama.com and a fashion editor for Woman's World Magazine. She also managed editorial for a number of websites sponsored by Fortune 500 companies across the categories of beauty, fashion, home, pets, and teens. Lauren loves testing out the latest innovations in beauty products and home. As a mom of three, she loves time-saving products across the board. Lauren received her BA in journalism from The George Washington University's School of Media and Public Affairs.

Published on November 29, 2022 06:30 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Target Gifts under $20
Photo: Target

As the holidays quickly approach, gift lists seem to grow longer and longer. With the shopping season in full swing, you don't need to overextend yourself to show your loved ones you care. Enter: Target's holiday gifts, including so many budget-friendly finds that are under $20.

Whether your giftee is a fan of self-care, fitness, home decor, or all of the above, Target has a slew of gift ideas in a variety of price points. You'll find holiday gift sets, stocking stuffers for the upcoming traveler, and even festive white elephant gifts so cute that they may boost the gift exchange competition. Whatever your gift end-goal is, these buys starting at just $4 are likely to help you shorten your shopping list.

Target Gifts under $20
Target

Best Beauty Gifts Under $20

For the beauty enthusiast, start your search with Target's holiday gift sets, which pull together popular products in seasonal packaging that are so pretty they barely need a wrapping job.

The NYX Makeup Butter Lip Gloss Trio gathers three silky shades from clear to brown nude that go on smooth, not sticky. Combine with the NYX Jumbo Eye Pencil set that's been seen all over TikTok, which brings three top colors together for full holiday glam. Festive stocking stuffers like the Eos Holiday Hand Cream and Lip Balm set are a "must-have for the holiday season" and the "perfect size for a purse," according to one shopper.

Target Gifts under $20
Target

Best Self-Care Gifts Under $20

Self-care is also a universally-appreciated gift, like the Dermasuri exfoliating back scrubber or matching exfoliator glove that a shopper shared they're buying for all their friends "because this is the best exfoliator" they have used. Or, snag a back exfoliator for yourself and a loved one like this Juvale two-pack that's currently 35 percent off.

To appeal to the fitness fans in your life, the Be Rooted Notebook Gift Set will help them get started on their health journey. Add in these resistance bands or booty resistance bands, which come with a QR code on the packaging that instantly gets you access to hundreds of workout videos for free.

Target Gifts under $20
Target

Best Travel-Friendly Gifts Under $20

'Tis the season to get away, so give the traveler you know something to make their trips and travels a little more pleasurable. These zippered jewelry cases, available in a triangle or circular shape, will keep their precious treasures organized and safe from flight to hotel, thanks to the holders' small compartments. Speaking of flying, there's nothing quite like the gift of comfort — and sleep — both of which can be achieved with the help of this faux-fur eye mask and microbead travel pillow.

Part beauty, part travel-friendly must-have, the Mix:Bar Glass Rose Perfume is the ideal refresher for long journeys and fits into the smallest of carry-ons. This brush-on perfume pen, now 20 percent off, offers a floral fragrance with the swipe of a pen.

Target Gifts under $20
Target

Best Home Gifts Under $20

Okay let's get real: 2023 promises to be all about cozy, so why not share that warmth with someone you love? This chenille knit throw blanket with a waffle-like texture that's available in five colors is "really soft and cozy," as shared by one shopper, and "doesn't leave fuzz anywhere." And nothing says cozy like cuddling up under a snug blanket sipping on hot tea or cocoa, so add this monogram mug to your cart for a functional and personal touch at just $5 each.

Top it off with the Chesapeake Bay Candles' snuggly sweater-scented candle that doubles as decor and "smells like a luxury hotel," according to a reviewer.

Target Gifts under $20
Target

White Elephant Gifts Under $20

Of course, no holiday season is complete without at least one white elephant gift exchange, and Target has options that no one will want to let go of. Stick with the holiday theme by adding a mini gingerbread waffle maker or mini snowflake waffle maker to your virtual cart. These Da Bomb holiday bath fizzers make an already relaxing bathtime more colorful, and come with a surprise in every bomb.

If you really want to have some fun with your white elephant gift, shop some of the Super Impulse World's Smallest Games, like the eternally popular Candyland game, Monopoly board game, or tiny cornhole game, all of which fit into the palm of your hand.

With so many gift options to shop at Target, get started on marking off that holiday gift list today.

Target Gifts under $20
Target

Buy It! Spritz 16-ounce Stoneware Monogram Mug, $5; target.com

Target Gifts under $20
Target

Buy It! NYX Jumbo Eye Pencil Holiday Gift Set, $12.99; target.com

Target Gifts under $20
Target

Buy It! Be Rooted Gift Set for the Fitness Lover, $14.99; target.com

Target Gifts under $20
Target

Buy It! Mix:Bar Glass Rose Perfume, $9.59 (orig. $11.99); target.com

Target Gifts under $20
Target

Buy It! Da Bomb Bath Fizzers Holiday Elf/Rudolph Bath Bomb Gift Set, $10; target.com

