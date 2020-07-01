Target’s Summer Sale Is Packed With So Many Amazing Deals, You Can’t Not Shop It

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Anyone who has shopped at Target knows that pretty much everything it offers comes at fairly affordable prices. But if you thought those prices couldn’t get any better, well, they just did. To celebrate the Fourth of July, Target marked down thousands of products across its website — and we’re most excited about the clothing deals.

Right now, shoppers can score tons of summer staples for up to 30 percent off — there are over 1,100 tees, tanks, shorts, and dresses included. You’ll find classic tank tops for as little as $5 (yes, you read that right) and plenty of breezy summer mini and maxi dresses for $25 or less. There’s no promo code required to snag any of these savings, so all you have to do is happily add your favorite styles to your cart and check out. And you’ll want to do so sooner rather than later, because sizes and styles are flying off the (metaphorical) shelves.

Best Clothing Deals at Target

Best Home Deals at Target

As for the top tech deals, you can snag the Apple Airpods for $30 off and Beats wireless headphones for $70 off. There are so many amazing Fourth of July deals at Target, it’s almost too hard to resist shopping. So head to Target’s website ASAP to start saving!