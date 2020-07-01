Target’s Summer Sale Is Packed With So Many Amazing Deals, You Can’t Not Shop It
Here’s what to buy before the holiday weekend is over
Anyone who has shopped at Target knows that pretty much everything it offers comes at fairly affordable prices. But if you thought those prices couldn’t get any better, well, they just did. To celebrate the Fourth of July, Target marked down thousands of products across its website — and we’re most excited about the clothing deals.
Right now, shoppers can score tons of summer staples for up to 30 percent off — there are over 1,100 tees, tanks, shorts, and dresses included. You’ll find classic tank tops for as little as $5 (yes, you read that right) and plenty of breezy summer mini and maxi dresses for $25 or less. There’s no promo code required to snag any of these savings, so all you have to do is happily add your favorite styles to your cart and check out. And you’ll want to do so sooner rather than later, because sizes and styles are flying off the (metaphorical) shelves.
Best Clothing Deals at Target
- A New Day Women's Long Sleeve Scoop Neck Rib Knit Midi Dress, $17.49 (orig. $24.99)
- Ava & Viv Women's Plus Size Floral Print Sleeveless Tiered Maxi Dress, $25.49 (orig. $29.99)
- A New Day Women's Plus Size Short Sleeve Utility Dress, $20.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Universal Threads Women's Mid-Rise Tie Front Utility Shorts, $12 (orig. $19.99)
- A New Day Women's Mid-Rise Linen Pull-On Shorts, $15 (orig. $19.99)
- Universal Thread Light Wash Women's Mid-Rise Short Jean Shorts, $15 (orig. $19.99)
- A New Day Women's Slim Fit Any Day Ribbed Tank Top, $5 (orig. $8)
- A New Day Women's Slim Fit Short Sleeve Rib T-Shirt, $9 (orig. $10)
- Ava & Viv Women's Plus Size Short Sleeve Scoop Neck Relaxed T-Shirt, $6 (orig. $9)
- Who What Wear Women's Long Sleeve Ruffle Detail Drawstring Blouse, $20.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Xhilaration Women's Striped Sleeveless V-Neck Knit Cropped Jumpsuit, $25.49 (orig. $29.99)
Besides its incredible clothing deals, Target is also offering some major savings on more than 1,500 kitchen items. You can snag popular countertop appliances like the Instant Pot for less than $80, the Keurig single cup coffee maker for $20 off, and the Vortex air fryer for 23 percent off.
Best Home Deals at Target
- Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker, $79.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Keurig K-Slim Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $89.99 (orig. $109.99)
- As Seen on TV PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer, $99.99 (orig. $129.99)
- Hamilton Beach 2-in-1 Toaster & Oven Combo, $79.99 (orig. $89.99)
- BergHoff Ron 7.5-Inch Chef's Knife, $39.99 (orig. $70)
- Oster Precise Blend 200 Blender, $24.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Crock-Pot Express Crock 6-Quart Pressure Cooker Slow Cooker 8-in-1 Multi-Cooker, $49.99 (orig. $70.99)
- Threshold 5-Quart Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven, $49.99 (orig. $59.99)
As for the top tech deals, you can snag the Apple Airpods for $30 off and Beats wireless headphones for $70 off. There are so many amazing Fourth of July deals at Target, it’s almost too hard to resist shopping. So head to Target’s website ASAP to start saving!
