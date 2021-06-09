Target Launched a Father's Day Gift Guide, and So Many Great Finds Are on Sale
Not sure what to get the dad who has everything for Father's Day? Don't worry, Target is here to help. Ahead of the big day, which falls on June 20 this year, Target released a massive gift guide filled with hundreds of amazing gift ideas that will delight every dad - even the ones that insist they don't want anything.
Available in store and online, the Bullseye has compiled its best-sellers and must-haves across all of its categories to simplify your Father's Day gift-giving experience. The gifts are even organized by hobbies and interests to make it incredibly easy. There's something for every type of dad, including the grill master, outdoors enthusiast, fitness buff, tech wizard, pet dad, and more. You'll also find top-tier gift inspiration in Target's clothing, grooming, gaming, and home and kitchen departments. Plus, there are a number of deals on tech gifts like Apple AirPods, FitBits, Samsung Tablets, Amazon Echos, and more.
Below, explore the best Father's Day gifts you can find at Target. We've broken down the gift guide by budget, so you'll have no problem finding the perfect present.
Shop Gifts Under $25
- Room Essentials 16oz Stoneware Best Dad Ever Mug, $5.00
- Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 4-Piece Grill Tool Set, $17.99
- Goodfellow & Co Large Zipper Dopp Kit, $14.99
- Thermos Lunch Lugger, $19.99
- Goodfellow & Co Men's Short Sleeve Loring Polo T-Shirt, $9.99
- Sierra Designs Single Lightweight Hammock, $24.99 (orig. $29.99)
Shop Gifts Under $50
- Kijaro Dual Lock Chair, $29.99
- Philips Norelco Series 5100 Wet & Dry Rechargeable Electric Shaver, $49.99 (orig. $79.99)
- HeyDay Qi 10W 2 Pad Wireless Charger, $39.99
- Mr. Beer Bewitched Amber Ale Craft Beer Making Kit, $33.99
- Jack Nicklaus Men's Golf Shorts, $30.00
- Superior Trading Co. BBQ Caddy, $29.99
Shop Gifts Under $100
- Eagle Creek Wayfinder Backpack, $59.40 (orig. $99.00)
- Bevel Shave System Starter Kit, $89.99
- Igloo BMX 52 Quart Cooler, $98.99 (orig. $109.99)
- Picnic Time Beer Glass Gift Set, $99.95
- LifePro DynaMini Percussion Massage Gun, $99.99 (orig. $133.99)
- Weber 18″ Original Kettle Charcoal Grill, $99.00
Shop Tech Gifts on Sale
- Apple AirPods Pro, $199.99 (orig. $249.99)
- FitBit Sense Smartwatch, $249.95 (orig. $299.95)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Storage Tablet, $179.99 (orig. $229.99)
- Roku Streaming Stick+, $39.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Garmin Venu Sq Smartwatch, $199.99 (orig. $249.99)
- GoPro Hero9 Streaming Action Camera, $379.99 (orig. $399.99)
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.