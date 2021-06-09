Target Launched a Father's Day Gift Guide, and So Many Great Finds Are on Sale

Including AirPods for $50 off
By Emily Belfiore
June 08, 2021 08:30 PM
Not sure what to get the dad who has everything for Father's Day? Don't worry, Target is here to help. Ahead of the big day, which falls on June 20 this year, Target released a massive gift guide filled with hundreds of amazing gift ideas that will delight every dad - even the ones that insist they don't want anything.

Available in store and online, the Bullseye has compiled its best-sellers and must-haves across all of its categories to simplify your Father's Day gift-giving experience. The gifts are even organized by hobbies and interests to make it incredibly easy. There's something for every type of dad, including the grill master, outdoors enthusiast, fitness buff, tech wizard, pet dad, and more. You'll also find top-tier gift inspiration in Target's clothing, grooming, gaming, and home and kitchen departments. Plus, there are a number of deals on tech gifts like Apple AirPods, FitBits, Samsung Tablets, Amazon Echos, and more.  

Below, explore the best Father's Day gifts you can find at Target. We've broken down the gift guide by budget, so you'll have no problem finding the perfect present. 

Shop Gifts Under $25

Shop Gifts Under $50

Shop Gifts Under $100

Shop Tech Gifts on Sale 

