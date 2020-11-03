Target's Early Black Friday Deals Have Officially Begun — Including Bose Headphones for $100 Off
The countdown to the holidays is officially on, so it’s time to get your holiday shopping lists in order. If you’re looking to get ahead of the rush, then we suggest checking out the incredible deals happening at Target. The retailer’s Early Black Friday Deals have begun, and there are plenty of popular products that’ll satisfy everyone on your list — for less!
As if general early Black Friday Deals from Target weren’t enough, the store will be dropping new and exciting sales each week, so be sure to check back here for updates. This week, shoppers can score big on Amazon home devices, headphones, TVs and accessories. You’ll find LG Smart TVs starting at just $230, top-rated noise-cancelling headphones from Bose for $100 off, and the Amazon Echo Dot for just $19.
We’re already filling our shopping carts with gifts for electronics lovers. From the Bose SoundLink Color Wireless Bluetooth Speaker that’s on sale for just $80 to the LG 70-Inch Smart TV for $300 off, Target has the coolest gadgets the season has to offer. You can even snag an Amazon Fire Stick for just $30!
Scroll down to check out 16 of the best Early Black Friday Deals happening at Target this week.
Best TV & Accessories Deals
- LG 70-Inch Class 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV, $549.99 (orig. $849.99)
- LG 60-Inch Class 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV, $399.99 (orig. $499.99)
- LG 43-Inch Class FHD Smart LED HDR TV, $229.99 (orig. $329.99)
- Bose Solo 5 Soundbar, $149.99 (orig. $199.99)
Best Headphones Deals
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones II, $199.99 (orig. $299.99)
- JBuds Air True Wireless Signature Earbuds, $24.99 (orig. $49.49)
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones, $174.99 (orig. $349.99)
- Bose SoundLink Color Wireless Bluetooth Speaker II, $79.99 (orig. $129.99)
- Powerbeats Pro True Wireless In-Ear Earphones, $199.99 (orig. $249.99)
Best Amazon Devices Deals
- Ring Video Doorbell 3, $139.99 (orig. $199.99)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 Smart Display with Alexa, $44.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Blink Mini 1 Camera, $24.99 (orig. $34.99)
- Amazon Echo Show 2nd Generation, $149.99 (orig. $229.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick, $29.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Cube 4K UHD, $79.99 (orig. $119.99)
- Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Generation, $18.99 (orig. $39.99)
