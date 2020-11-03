Shop

Target's Early Black Friday Deals Have Officially Begun — Including Bose Headphones for $100 Off

New deals are going live every week in November
By Kami Phillips
November 02, 2020 08:30 PM
The countdown to the holidays is officially on, so it’s time to get your holiday shopping lists in order. If you’re looking to get ahead of the rush, then we suggest checking out the incredible deals happening at Target. The retailer’s Early Black Friday Deals have begun, and there are plenty of popular products that’ll satisfy everyone on your list — for less!

As if general early Black Friday Deals from Target weren’t enough, the store will be dropping new and exciting sales each week, so be sure to check back here for updates. This week, shoppers can score big on Amazon home devices, headphones, TVs and accessories. You’ll find LG Smart TVs starting at just $230, top-rated noise-cancelling headphones from Bose for $100 off, and the Amazon Echo Dot for just $19.

We’re already filling our shopping carts with gifts for electronics lovers. From the Bose SoundLink Color Wireless Bluetooth Speaker that’s on sale for just $80 to the LG 70-Inch Smart TV for $300 off, Target has the coolest gadgets the season has to offer. You can even snag an Amazon Fire Stick for just $30!

Scroll down to check out 16 of the best Early Black Friday Deals happening at Target this week.

Best TV & Accessories Deals

Best Headphones Deals

Best Amazon Devices Deals

