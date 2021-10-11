Shop

Target Just Launched More Than 5,000 Early Holiday Deals on Dyson, Apple, and More — Here's What to Shop

Save up to 50 percent until midnight tomorrow
By Isabel Garcia
October 11, 2021 04:00 PM
Get ready to make some major progress on your holiday shopping list: Target's Deal Days sale is back with more than 5,000 markdowns across every category including home, kitchen, electronics, fashion, and more. 

Through Tuesday, October 12, you can score steep savings on popular brands like Dyson, KitchenAid, and Apple way ahead of the holiday season and avoid potential shipping delays come December

Worried about missing out on better deals later in the holiday season? Through December 24, Target's new holiday price match guarantee lets shoppers request a price adjustment on almost every item purchased if the retailer  lowers its prices later in the season. Target will even match select competitors' pricing within two weeks of purchase, so don't hesitate to shop your favorite deals. 

Target Deal Days Sale at a Glance

Now's a great time to invest in cleaning devices because the sale is full of deals on floor care, including the Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum that's currently 21 percent off. Plus, the Shark S1200 Steam Mop is currently marked down to just $60. And if you want to save time and energy, shop the marked-down iRobot Roomba E5 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum that will do the hard work for you.

The sale is also full of decor and furniture deals that are perfect for home refreshes. There's a top-rated side table that can be used as a TV tray or small desk. Plus, this ultra-soft oversized throw is 50 percent off right now. There are markdowns on items designed to keep your home organized, too, like this 32-quart storage bin that's on sale for just $5. 

For shoppers who love to cook, there's a whole host of markdowns on kitchen gadgets. 

This gorgeous KitchenAid Professional 5-Quart Stand Mixer is a must-have investment for home chefs. Right now, it's marked down from $430 to $280. But you'll want to snag it soon — it's one of the handful of deals that ends today. 

Other standout kitchen deals (which will run through Tuesday) include the PowerXL 5-Quart Single-Basket Air Fryer that's on sale for $70 and the Dash 6-Quart SmartStore Stirring Popcorn Maker that's marked down to $30. 

As for electronics, some of the best deals are on earbuds and headphones: These Apple AirPods are on sale for $115 and these Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones are on sale for $130. You can also score major savings on smart home devices like this nearly 50 percent off Google Nest Mini.

In the clothing and shoes categories, there are cozy finds for the whole family, including deals on fleece tops and bottoms. Plus, you can save big on comfy shoes that don't sacrifice on style: Just look at these Universal Thread Sylvie Ankle Boots that are on sale for just $24. 

Whether you're getting a head start on holiday shopping or picking up items for yourself (or both), head to Target to browse the Deal Days sale and shop our favorite finds before the sale ends tomorrow. 

Best Home and Floor Care Deals 

Best Kitchen Deals

Best Electronics Deals

Best Women's Clothing and Shoes Deals

